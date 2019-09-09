Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.: Amazing Energy to Discuss Regulatory Modernizations with Government Officials in Washington DC

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co. (OTCQX:AMAZ) ("Amazing", "Amazing Energy", or "the Company"), today announced that its CEO, Will McAndrew, III will be traveling to Washington, DC to meet with government officials as a member of the esteemed OTCQX Issuer Advisory Council.

OTCQX Advisory Council members representing OTCQX companies will visit Washington D.C. on September 17th and 18th to meet with representatives and staff and discuss regulatory modernizations to improve and support efficient public markets for small companies and their investors and employees.

The ten-member council, with three members appointed in 2018 and seven new members appointed earlier this year, provides insight and advice to the OTC Markets Group senior management team on key issues relevant to OTCQX-traded issuers such as visibility enhancement and those issues impacting the public markets. The OTCQX Advisory Council is comprised of CEOs and CFOs managing U.S.-based OTCQX- traded companies representing a diverse range of industries and market caps. Members are selected by the OTC Markets Group and serve annually. The primary role of the Council is to represent issuers with the goal of continually improving the overall visibility, positioning and trading experience for all companies that are traded on the OTCQX Marketplace.

"It is an honor to be a member of the Advisory Council and am delighted to participate," stated Mr. Willard McAndrew, III, Amazing Energy's Chief Executive Officer and Director. "I look forward to openly discussing with our government representatives those matters that effect the health, visibility and strength of our companies on the OTCQX Market. Input that helps companies with visibility and governance is good for both issuers and their shareholders."

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas:

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Plano, TX. The Company operates leaseholds in the Permian Basin where it holds the rights within a 70,000-acre leasehold in Pecos County, Texas and is surrounded by large independent oil and gas companies. Amazing also holds 16,904 gross acres in Lea County, New Mexico which is held by production. The Company primarily engages in the acquisition and exploitation of oil and natural gas properties with a focus on well-defined plays containing stacked pay zones such as the San Andres, Devonian, Pennsylvanian and Wolfcamp. More information may be found on Amazing Energy's website at www.amazingenergy.com.

