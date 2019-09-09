Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HL9Z ISIN: US00206R1023 Ticker-Symbol: SOBA 
Tradegate
09.09.19
15:34 Uhr
34,160 Euro
+1,290
+3,92 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AT&T INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,145
35,215
15:17
34,070
34,110
15:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AT&T
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AT&T INC34,160+3,92 %