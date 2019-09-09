Hemovent GmbH announced today that it will introduce its MOBYBOX ECMO ECLS system at the upcoming annual meeting of ELSO (Extracorporeal Life Support Organization) in Austin, Tex., Sept. 12-15. ELSO is an international non-profit consortium of health care institutions who are dedicated to the development and evaluation of novel therapies for support of failing organ systems.

MOBYBOX is a self-contained and fully integrated ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) ExtraCorporeal Life Support (ECLS) system designed with an ultimate focus on safety, ease of use, mobility, and performance in order to support or replace heart and lung function in the event of cardiac and/or respiratory failure.

"There is very significant interest in MOBYBOX from the ELSO community," said Christof Lenz, a co-founder and CEO of Hemovent. "We will be exhibiting MOBYBOX at the ELSO annual meeting while preparing for the carefully controlled market introduction of MOBYBOX in Europe."

Physicians may suggest the use of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO to support or even replace a patient's respiratory or circulatory function if that patient is in an acute life-threatening situation. ECMO is designed to "buy the time" necessary to enable additional therapeutic interventions, or to facilitate a patient's heart or lungs to recover. An "ECMO doctor" may be one of several subspecialists depending on the medical institution; examples include: Intensivist, Pulmonologist, Emergency Doctor or Cardiologist.

Hemovent has previously announced successful completion of a GLP-standardized in vivo study for long-term use of its MOBYBOX system, designed for a wide range of indications: from ExtraCorporeal Life Support (ECLS) to ExtraCorporeal CO 2 Removal (ECCO2R).

Hemovent is an emerging medical device company with a proprietary platform technology for heart and lung support.

CAUTION: The Hemovent ECMO/ ECLS System is approved for human use in the European Union only.

Ronald Trahan, APR, Ronald Trahan Associates, +1-508-816-6730, rtrahan@ronaldtrahan.com