At the request of North Investment Group AB (publ), the company's bond loan will be delisted from STO FN Bond Market Institutional. As of September 10, 2019, the instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. The last day of trading on STO FN Bond Market Institutional is today, September 9, 2019. ISIN code and trading code will remain unchanged. ISIN code SE0011615004 Trading code NIG_01 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB