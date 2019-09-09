The global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market size is poised to grow by USD 14.01 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for non-invasive procedures. In addition, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the growing number of government programs are expected to further boost the growth of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market.

The increasing demand for non-invasive procedures is one of the major reasons for the growth of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market. The demand for non-invasive procedures is increasing mainly due to their ease of operation, fewer side-effects, and minimum discomfort. Non-invasive glucose monitoring devices are increasingly being used as alternatives to conventional blood glucose monitoring devices as the latter method causes pain and discomfort to patients. Thus, the demand for non-invasive glucose monitoring devices is expected to increase, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The prevalence of diabetes has increased significantly over the years. Diabetes is a chronic, life-threatening condition characterized by high levels of glucose in the blood. Sedentary lifestyles such as physical inactivity and obesity are the main factors responsible for the increasing prevalence of diabetes. This is increasing the demand for non-invasive glucose monitoring devices, which offer pain-free monitoring. Thus, the rising prevalence of diabetes will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Abbott Laboratories

Cnoga Medical Ltd.

Evia Medical Technologies

Helo Corp.

RISE Life Science Corp.

Market Segmentation by Product:

The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Wearable devices

Non-wearable devices

Key Regions for the Non-invasive glucose monitoring devices Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

