- Combining full 3D data, dimension, location and velocity, 'Helius' fills the medium-range gap with the capability to classify objects and behaviours in real-time -

A network of laser powered smart sensors that can automatically link with other types of sensors and activate CCTV cameras to provide multi-dimensional surveillance will be launched at Global Security Exchange (GSX) in Chicago next week.

Cepton Technologies' Helius system utilizes the power and accuracy of laser combined with smart AI driven detection and tracking technologies to build a detailed image of activity in a given area, regardless of lighting conditions.

Aimed at seamless integration into existing security systems, Helius is a smart lidar network utilizing edge computing to offer real-time detection, tracking and classification. The Helius system combines full 3D data, dimension, location and velocity, from multiple smart sensors in different locations to allow for comprehensive coverage and real-time monitoring. Users can create and manage event zones and triggers to activate alarms or other types of sensors for further verification, when potential threats are detected.

Ahead of appearing at the GSX between September 8-12, Cepton's head of product Jerone Floor said: "Being able to link our smart sensors together in a Helius network provides an unprecedented level of coverage to critical areas.

"Helius adds an additional layer to an existing security system, filling the medium-range gap and augmenting it with the capability to classify objects including human, small animals and vehicles, as well as behaviours such as crawling, crouching and running."

When operating in tandem, the sensors can be used to analyse the same area from multiple different perspectives, eliminating blind spots and ensuring maximum coverage.

"With our low power requirements and high resolution 3D imaging regardless of lighting conditions, the Helius system creates a new era of multi-dimensional security fit for use in almost any environment," Jerone introduced.

The Helius system consists of a network of smart lidar units called Vista-Edge, which combines a lidar sensor with a powerful micro-computer in a single package. Powered by Cepton's patented Micro-Motion Technology (MMT) system, the Vista-Edge is rotation free and already front facing, so it can fit into a standard security camera housing.

The micro-computer processes the information directly at the 'edge'* so it highlights only potential threats. Because data processing is done inside the unit, data transmission is kept to a minimum, using only a few kilobytes where video would require several megabytes of storage.

This means each sensor can be deployed using only basic cellular SIM cards and with minimal power requirements, wireless installation is possible.

And because the Helius perception and networking software is browser-based, you can operate the system on mobiles and tablets to maximize user simplicity.

Neil Huntingdon, Cepton's VP of Business Development, said: "In the past, the prospect of truly comprehensive surveillance coverage has been limited to deploying multiple cameras across a location, and having someone present to monitor each camera. That's expensive to deploy and expensive to run, even just in having the data capacity to transmit all that video footage.

"The Helius system delivers absolute coverage with smart monitoring system that gives potential threats no hiding place. This is next-generation security for the connected era."

Designed with user simplicity in mind, the Helius system can operate over WiFi, cellular networks or Ethernet, and can even be used to monitor traffic and can identify when packages are left or thrown over fences or walls.

Jerone added: "The unerring accuracy of our system means we zero in on potential threats with, literally, a laser-focus. It can then be used to trigger accompanying security systems, such as cameras, to capture more detailed footage of the perceived threat, or to raise the alarm with security personnel.

"Helius offers a step change in surveillance and security response measures, minimising false positives and false negatives, reducing threat and delivering a drastic improvement in security confidence."

*Edge processing

Edge processing refers to the execution of aggregation, data manipulation, bandwidth reduction and other logic directly on an IoT sensor or device. The more work the device can do to prepare the data for the cloud, the less work the cloud needs to do

About Vista-Edge

Vista-Edge is a smart sensor unit which combines Cepton's high performance lidar sensor with a powerful edge computing device. Pre-installed with the Helius perception and network software, it is designed to enable Cepton's eco-system partners to integrate and develop solutions tailored for specific markets. For example, Security, Transport Infrastructure and Retail integrators can now augment traditional solutions with state-of-the-art 3D lidar-based tracking.

Vista-Edge is powered by NVIDIA's AI computing platform, the Jetson TX2, and functions with Cepton's portfolio of MMT lidar sensors which provide high resolution and long-range 3D imaging.

Vista-Edge is a true plug and play device. Out-of-the-box, the system takes only a few minutes to set up. Software included and pre-installed in the package is the Cepton SDK, CeptonViewer and the Perception Server. The hardware features compact, lightweight design and has ports for 1Gb Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 connections, and can function on IoT and Wi-Fi networks.

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton Technologies, Inc. is a 3D sensing solutions provider shipping next-generation lidar-based products for the security, smart infrastructure, transport and retail markets. For more information, visit http://www.cepton.com/.

