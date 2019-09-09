Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2019

WKN: 923893 ISIN: GB0005405286 Ticker-Symbol: HBC1 
Xetra
09.09.19
14:20 Uhr
6,728 Euro
+0,131
+1,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
HANG SENG
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
6,728
6,735
15:17
6,730
6,745
15:29
09.09.2019 | 15:05
(97 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: HSBC Standardizes on Zoom for Enterprise Communications

Global Bank to Roll Out Video-First Communications Platform Worldwide

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2019(NASDAQ:ZM) today announced that HSBC, one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations, will standardize on Zoom. With licenses available for over 290,000 users and Conference Room Connectors to over 5,500 hardware endpoints, this enterprise-wide deployment represents both Zoom's largest account sold by initial revenue and a new phase of modern communication and collaboration for HSBC. BT Group is acting as the integration partner.

HSBC will consolidate all of its communications services onto Zoom's video-first unified communications platform, including video conferencing, audio conferencing, and screen sharing across mobile, desktop, and conference rooms, for both internal and external meetings. By standardizing on Zoom, HSBC will consolidate costs and create an enhanced, frictionless experience for end users.

"I am proud to welcome HSBC to the Zoom family," said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom. "My team looks forward to continuing to work with HSBC to provide their users frictionless communications experiences, quickly innovate new features and functionality, and deliver them happiness every day."

About Zoom:
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.and follow @zoom_us.

Zoom Press Relations:
Priscilla Barolo
Manager, Communications for Zoom
press@zoom.us


