Heritage Global Inc. to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB:HGBL) (CSE:HGP), a diversified financial services company providing asset-based acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services, will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.



About Heritage Global Inc.



Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB:HGBL) (CSE:HGP) is a diversified financial services company providing asset-based acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

