Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EALE ISIN: GB00B07KD360 Ticker-Symbol: CQMA 
Stuttgart
09.09.19
13:49 Uhr
1,785 Euro
-0,006
-0,31 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
COBHAM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COBHAM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,781
1,828
14:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COBHAM
COBHAM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COBHAM PLC1,785-0,31 %