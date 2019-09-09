CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd - Annual Financial Report

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on August 30, 2019, has inter a/ia approved the Audited Financial Results, Segment-Wise Financial Report and Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company, both on standalone as well as consolidated basis, for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 ("Financial Results") as recommended by the Risk and Audit Committee of the Company along with the notes enclosed therein. A copy of the Financial Results is enclosed herewith for your information and records.

We also enclose herewith copies of the Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, issued by our Joint Statutory Auditors, M/s. S R B C & CO LLP, Chartered Accountants and M/s. K.K. Mankeshwar & Co., Chartered Accountants and Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results in .pdf form.

We would appreciate if you could take the same on record.

