

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - iPhone-maker Apple, Inc. accused Google of spreading rumors, creating a false impression and incite fear among iPhone users on the iOS operating system. It is claimed that Google researchers reported vulnerabilities in iPhone software that opened up their device to hackers.



It was last week that, in a blog post, Google researchers publicized vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS operating system. Apple said Google's disclosure comes six months after Apple had patched them in February. Apple noted that the attacks were only operational for two months and not two years as first implied by Google researchers.



Apple also said the attack affected fewer than a dozen websites that focus on content related to China's Uighur community, a mostly Muslim minority group considered a security threat by China.



The 'sophisticated attack' was not a broad-based exploit of iPhones and did not target iPhones 'en masse' as claimed by Google researchers, Apple added.



In its attempt to quell fears of customers who were concerned by some of the claims, Apple said it fixed the vulnerabilities quickly just 10 days after it came to their notice. According to Apple, 'iOS security is unmatched because we take end-to-end responsibility for the security of our hardware and software.'



The Project Zero team at Google, which reported on the iOS security issues often works with other companies to find and report such vulnerabilities, with a view to making structural security improvements in popular systems to help protect people.



Apple's clarifications on Google's allegations come just a day ahead of its media event on Tuesday, when Apple is expected to unveil a new line of iPhones and other products including the much talked-about iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max as well as the Series 5 Apple Watch.



