Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical Co., Ltd. (HT-SAAE) today announced the creation of new global automotive thermal solutions provider ESTRA. The previously distinct brands ERAE Automotive and SDAAC will now operate as one brand: ESTRA. The result of the acquisition of a majority of shares in Korean firm ERAE's thermal business unit (ERAE Automotive) by HT-SAAE, ESTRA becomes a global partner in automotive thermal solutions, focused on automotive air conditioning and engine cooling. Its global engineering and manufacturing presence in Asia, Europe and the Americas enables ESTRA to deliver accessible, tailor-made solutions to its customers.

Zhang Jiangong, Board Chairman, HT SAAE and Executive Chairman, ESTRA, commented: "We strive to create a high-quality listed company featuring sustainable development, social responsibility and reasonable returns to shareholders, and the new brand will further enable us to attain this goal."

ESTRA is recognized by both its customers and the industry, as its many awards have proven along the years. Rengan Krishnakumar, Global CEO of ESTRA, commented: "My leadership and I are fully committed to our vision: Be the most preferred partner for each of our customers We do this by continuously developing ourselves individually and as one family. This reflects our focus on positive, collaborative connection with our customers as well as a passion to develop all our employees."

"The new brand ESTRA represents our commitment to focus on long-term relationships with our customers, our employees and our suppliers. Ultimately, it is our goal to become one of the five leaders in automotive thermal solutions globally."

Just as the company's state-of-the-art components fit seamlessly into automotive systems to improve passenger comfort, ESTRA's seasoned team is dedicated to providing a stable, cutting-edge development process for its customers. Our commitment to collaborative development enables our customers to seamlessly realize their vision for the vehicle.

About ESTRA

ESTRA is a global player in the automotive thermal industry. The air conditioning and engine cooling systems they produce are designed with experienced engineering teams meeting customer needs. Its global presence spreads on 4 Technical Centers and 14 manufacturing plants in the world. ESTRA was formed by the acquisition of ERAE Automotive by HT-SAAE in 2019.

To learn more about ESTRA, please visit estra-automotive.com/about-us.

