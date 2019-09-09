Mobile Gamma Cameras Market to Generate $82.41 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Technological advancements to expand imaging options, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, and benefits over traditional gamma cameras drive the growth of the mobile gamma cameras market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mobile Gamma Cameras Market by Product Type (Single-head Mobile Gamma Cameras, Dual-head Mobile Gamma Cameras, Triple-head Mobile Gamma Cameras, and Handheld Mobile Gamma Camera), Application (Cardiac Imaging, Breast Imaging, Thyroid Scanning, Kidney Scanning, Intraoperative Imaging, and Others), and End User (Hospital, Imaging Centers & Clinics, and Research Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global mobile gamma cameras industry garnered $57.60 million in 2018, and is estimated to generate $82.41 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Technological advancements to expand imaging options, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, and benefits of mobile gamma cameras over traditional gamma cameras drive the market growth. However, side effects of mobile gamma cameras and strict regulatory processes hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, portability, design advantages, and technological innovations create new opportunities in the global mobile gamma cameras market.

The single-head mobile gamma cameras segment to lead by 2026

Based on product type, the single-head mobile gamma cameras segment held the highest market share of the global mobile gamma cameras market in 2018, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to its lower cost, affordability, and high efficiency leading to high adoption in hospitals and surgical centers. However, the triple-head mobile gamma camera segment is estimated to register the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to superior quality of images that offer high resolution and speed.

The cardiac imaging segment to maintain its highest share during the forecast period

Based on application, the cardiac imaging segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total share of the global mobile gamma cameras market in 2018, and will maintain its highest share during the forecast period. This is due to rise in cardiac disorders and mortality rate along with increase in cardiac disease severity. On the other hand, the intraoperative imaging segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in surgical procedures in the world with surge in prevalence of injuries, chronic diseases, and accidents along with offering surgical precision and improvements in clinical outcomes for patients.

North America to maintain its dominant position by 2026

North America held the major share, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share of the global mobile gamma cameras market in 2018, and will maintain its dominant position by 2026. This is due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, rise in prevalence of cancer and cardiac disorder, and high rate of adoption of technologically advanced devices. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate, registering with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in prevalence of the chronic diseases, faster adoption of technology, and rise in prevalence of cardiopathies.

Torchbearers of the industry

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Digirad Corporation

DDD-Diagnostic A/S

GAEDE Medizinsysteme GmbH

Adolesco AB

MiE GmbH

Gamma Medica, Inc.

Crystal Photonics GmbH

Oncovision

