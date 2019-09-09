The global electroencephalogram (EEG) caps market size is poised to reach USD 5.99 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005592/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global electroencephalogram (EEG) caps market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 123-page research report with TOC on " Electroencephalogram (EEG) Caps Market Analysis Report by Product (EEG caps for adults and EEG caps for babies) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia and ROW) 2019 2023". At:

https://www.technavio.com/report/electroencephalogram-eeg-cap-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases. In addition, the widespread availability and affordability of EEG caps is anticipated to further boost the electroencephalogram (EEG) caps market during the forecast period.

Currently, the prevalence of neurological disorders, which are associated with central and peripheral nervous systems, is increasing worldwide. Aging is one of the major factors for the increase in the number of people with neurological disorders. The prevalence of other risk factors for neurological disorders, such as diabetes mellitus, obesity, and hypertension, are also increasing significantly. Such factors will contribute to the rise of neurological disorders which in turn, will drive the global electroencephalogram (EEG) market during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Pages

The demand for EEG caps is increasing largely, due to their wide availability, affordability, and ease of use. Moreover, EEG caps are widely available in various e-commerce platforms allowing end-users to compare the prices and features of different EEG caps. Considering all these factors, the widespread availability of EEG caps will drive the growth of the global market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

ANT Neuro

BIOPAC Systems Inc.

Brain Products GmbH

Brain Scientific Inc.

BrainMaster Technologies Inc.

Compumedics Ltd.

Mitsar Co. Ltd.

Neuroelectrics

Neurosoft

Wuhan Greentek Pty. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Electroencephalogram (EEG) Caps Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

EEG caps for adults

EEG caps for babies

Key Regions for the Electroencephalogram (EEG) Caps Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Healthcare Market are:

Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market Global Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market by application (clinical chemistry, human and tumor genetics, medical microbiology and cytology, and other esoteric tests), end-users (hospitals and private clinics, corporate offices and companies, and government entities), service (standalone reference laboratories, hospital-based reference laboratories, and clinic-based reference laboratories), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Suture Anchor Market- Global Suture Anchor Market by type (knotted suture anchors and knotless suture anchors), material (biocomposite suture anchors, PEEK suture anchors, metallic suture anchors, bioabsorbable suture anchors, and others), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005592/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com