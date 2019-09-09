

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation slowed in August after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year following a 2.7 percent increase in July. In June, inflation was 2.5 percent.



Inflation was led by an increase in prices for vegetables, electricity, restaurants, cafés, meat, tobacco, pharmaceutical, as well as by a decrease in prices for solid fuel, fuels and lubricants, heat energy. On a month-on-month basis, the CPI decreased for a third straight month, down 0.4 percent in August after a 0.3 percent fall in July.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade deficit was EUR 0.35 billion in July versus EUR 31.8 million in June. Exports increased 2.1 percent year-on-year and imports climbed 10.3 percent.



