

Ferrari's new top sports car 2020 F8 Spider will make its formal debut at this week's Frankfurt International Motor Show. An improved convertible version of its 488 Spider, F8 Spider is designed on the same lines as the F8 Tributo Berlinetta.



The F8 Spider is the latest in Ferrari's line of open-roof V8s. Weighed at 1,400 kilograms, it is 44 pounds lighter than its predecessor.



A remarkable feature of the new car is an electrically-operated retractable hard top which takes just 14 seconds to open or close, even when the car is on the move.



With a power output of 720cv, the new model offers a rich, distinctive sound.



An innovative system brings the sound to the cabin with channels designed to transfer it from the exhaust system right up next to the cabin.



The 3.9-litre V8 twin-turbo engine, which won the International Engine of the Year award, makes 710 horsepower at 8000 RPM.



The race car makers claim that the supercar can pick up 0-62 mph in 2.9 seconds, and 0-124 mph in just 8.2 seconds, thanks to the reduction in weight of rotating and non static masses such as titanium con rods, crankshaft and flywheel.



The speedometer needle can reach a maximum speed of 211 mph, or 340 kmph. The 488 Spider had a top speed of 325 kmph.



For every F8 Spider, the company offers seven-year maintenance program, which covers all regular maintenance items for the first seven years of purchase.



