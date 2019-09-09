SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Commercial Printing Industry Procurement Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005583/en/

Global Commercial Printing Industry Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The inclusion of customized marketing messages in promotional and marketing strategies is serving as one of the prominent growth drivers in the commercial printing industry. This is creating a substantial demand for personalized printing content which is being catered by commercial printing companies that use digital printing technologies. Such technologies include VDP that enable customization of images, text, and graphics on each printed piece of their content. The steady prominence of the short-run self-publishing industry is resulting in high demand for digital printing because of its beneficial aspects such as order flexibility, optimized stock handling, and minimization of time-to-market for printed content. This will also significantly contribute to the commercial printing industry spend growth. Download the free sample of this commercial printing industry procurement intelligence report!

APAC will dominate the commercial printing industry in terms of regional spend share and is expected to continue contributing towards the spend growth of this industry during the forecast period. This is accredited to the improving literacy rates in APAC regions such as in India, which is increasing the demand for print media such as newspapers. This will result in an over 10% spend growth rate of the commercial printing industry in India. The scopes of growth of commercial printing companies are being limited because of the decreasing demand from the publishing industry. The trades book sector will continue creating demand for commercial printing in the US.

This commercial printing industry procurement intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy. This report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance along with quality solutions. Not what you are looking for? Request for personalization of this commercial printing industry procurement intelligence report.

"Buyers are advised to engage with suppliers that have well-documented standards and working procedures. These ensure the availability of printed products and services that are consistent with the industry standards in terms of quality," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This commercial printing industry procurement intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Increasing technology adoption is observed among service providers

Rising demand for label and package printing

Purchase the full market intelligence reportto know more about the complete scope of this report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Commercial printing

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our procurement intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our commercial printing industry procurement intelligence report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the procurement intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access the latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Digital Signage Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Opinion Polling Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005583/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us