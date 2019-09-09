The global gene amplification technologies market size is poised to reach USD 300.28 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005609/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global gene amplification technologies market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 151-page research report with TOC on "Gene Amplification Technologies Market Analysis Report by Product (medical and pharmaceutical, forensic and identity testing, agricultural and food safety, and others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2019 2023" at

https://www.technavio.com/report/gene-amplification-technologies-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the substantial adoption of gene amplification technologies in targeted cancer therapies. In addition, increasing genomic research in healthcare is anticipated to further boost the gene amplification technologies market during the forecast period.

Adoption of gene amplification kits in targeted cancer therapies is being witnessed due to the increasing demand for alternative treatments to chemotherapy. This is also due to the increase in approvals for targeted gene therapies by regulatory authorities. Thus, the increasing development of such therapies to treat various cancers, such as colorectal, cervical, and breast cancer, is expected to trigger the adoption of gene amplification kits during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Pages

Furthermore, there is a surge in demand for gene amplification kits and assays in genomic research. The rising focus of researchers on the development of genomic databases has bought significant changes in the healthcare system by accelerating the research progress in drug development, personalized medicines, clinical research, and gene therapies. Also, the growth in the genomic applications offers lucrative opportunities to vendors that offer specialized kits and reagents dedicated to specific research applications. Therefore, the rising genomic research in the healthcare industry is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN Group

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Gene Amplification Technologies Market can be broadly categorized into the following applications:

Medical and pharmaceutical

Forensic and identity testing

Agricultural and food safety

Others

Key Regions for the Gene Amplification Technologies Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Healthcare Market are:

Uterine Manipulators Market Global Uterine Manipulators Market by type (uterine manipulator/injector, Mangeshikar uterine manipulators, Clermont-Ferrand uterine manipulators, VECTEC uterine manipulators, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market- Global Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market by product (basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (AML)) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005609/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com