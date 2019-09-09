Eye Care Consultations in the Philippines are Expected to Rise to Over 2.2 Million by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Findings

Revenue generated through Cataract registering CAGR of close to 12% during 2018-2023 while Retina Related Ailments would display strongest CAGR of close to 15% during the same.

The consultation revenue in the Philippines Ophthalmology Market is expected to increase at CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2023E while the number of eye surgery revenue is expected to rise at CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2018-2023E. NCR would register highest revenue growing at a CAGR of close to 9%, similar to Calabarzon, Ilocos Region, Central Visayas, Davao Region, MIMAROPA, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley and others.

Strongest growth would be witnessed in Zamboanga Peninsula region during the forecast period.

Philippines Ophthalmology Market is expected to witness a sound growth in terms of number of consultations, number of surgeries, consultation revenue and surgery revenue registering a CAGR of close to 6%, 6%, 9% and 11% respectively during 2018-2023. Surging unhealthy lifestyle, expanding geographical presence of eye clinic and hospitals and ophthalmologist and implementation of Universal Health Care by the government will support the growth of the market. Increase in eye health awareness would act as a prime driver in the market. Since eye treatments are expensive, it has been projected that increase in household income along with increasing awareness towards eye care will lead to increase in number of eye consultation and eye surgeries during the period 2018-2023. Philippines signed Universal Health Care (UHC) Bill in March 2019 into law (Republic Act No. 11223) that automatically enrolls all Filipino citizens in the National Health Insurance Program and prescribes complementary reforms in the health system. It has been estimated that Philippines' population would increase to 117 million by the end of 2023E. Rising population would directly demand higher need for eye care. The old age population will also increase rapidly which will lead to further increase cataract surgeries which accounts for 70% of the total eye surgeries in the Philippines. According to a study conducted in February 2019, Philippines have topped the global list for time spent online with an average of 10 hours and two minutes of screen time via different media such as mobile phones, tablets and PCs every day. Moreover, in future it is expected that the number of hours spent on screen will increase due to increasing internet penetration in country, which will have harmful effects on the eyes and leads to prevalence of refractive errors such as Myopia and other eye ailments.

Diabetes has been one of the most prevalent ailments among the Filipinos, with 3,721,900 cases in adults (as of 2017) and this number is expected to increase in the next 5 years. Diabetes is one of the major causes of eye ailments like cataract and Glaucoma and therefore with an increase in number of diabetic patients, the market of Philippines Ophthalmology will also increase. Diabetic Retinopathy is an eye ailment that occur in diabetic patients who have been suffering from Diabetes for more than 15 years and it is also expected that number of patients having diabetic retinopathy will increase due to unhealthy eating habits and increasing consumption of aerated drinks and poor lifestyle of people. Cornea is the only part of the human body which receives oxygen supply directly from the atmosphere, whenever the human body is awake. Henceforth, with increasing air pollution in Philippines, there will be increase in number of patients suffering from an eye ailment such as Dry Eye. In future it is anticipated that, increasing exposure to ultraviolet rays will also impact the human eye and will lead to eye ailments such as Pterygium.

NCR and Calabarzon are expected to remain the dominant regions in terms of consultation revenue because of ease of doing business in these regions and also because new clinics and hospitals are expected to come up in these regions. Contribution of other remaining regions is expected to remain almost the same, but it is expected that by 2023 contribution of regions like Ilocos and Central Visayas will increase as the young graduates from ophthalmology institutes will plan to expand in these regions as the level of commercialization in these regions is expected to increase. Cataract is expected to remain the most prevalent eye ailment in Philippines, but it is projected that the number of percentage of cataract surgery will fall in next 5 years till 2023 on the back of expected awareness and technological improvements will lead to early detection of ailments. All this factors will help individuals to take precautions so that the ailment is cured without surgery. It is expected that overall percentage of surgeries for correction of refractive error will increase to 19% in 2023. It is expected that the number of hours spent on screen will increase due to increasing internet penetration in the country, which will have harmful effects on the eyes and leads to increase in prevalence of refractive errors such as Myopia and other eye ailments. Moreover many individuals who wear spectacles want to get rid of it for which they are undergoing Lasik surgeries.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication " Philippines Ophthalmology (Eye Centers, Clinics and Hospital Chains) Market Outlook to 2023 - Investment Potential by Region and by Ailment Type (Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Refractive Error Surgery, Other Retina Related Surgeries and Others), Lasik & Aesthetics Centers" believed that the Philippines Ophthalmology Market will increase due to the increasing ageing population in the country, surge in the exposure to electronic devices coupled with lack of ophthalmologists and ophthalmology centers in the country.

Key Segments Covered

By Types of Ailments (On the basis of Surgery Fee, Surgery Revenue and Number of Surgeries)

Cataract

Refractive Error

Glaucoma

Retina Related Diseases

Others

By Regions (On the basis of Average Consultation Fee, Number of Single Specialty Eye Clinics/Hospitals and Consultation Revenue)

National Capital Region (NCR)

Calabarzon

Ilocos Region

Central Visayas

Davao Region

MIMAROPA

Central Luzon

Cagayan Valley

Western Visayas

Zamboanga Peninsula

Northern Mindanao

Bicol Region

Caraga Region

SOCCSKSARGEN

Cordillera Administrative Region

Eastern Visayas

Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Key Target Audience

Single Specialty Hospitals

Multi Specialty Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Ophthalmologist

Medical Devices Companies

Government Organizations

Non-Profit Organizations

Non-Governmental Organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Financial Year 2013-2018 - Historical Period

Financial Year 2019 Onwards - Future Forecast

Companies Covered:

Galileo Eye center

Asian Eye Institute

The American Eye centre

Clinica Tamesis Eye Center

Perfect Sight

Roque eye clinic

Manila Retina Specialist

Larrazabal Eye

Novagen Eye Center

Peregrine Eye and Laser Institute

and Laser Institute Shinagawa Lasik and Aesthetics

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Philippines Ophthalmology Market Ecosystem

Philippines Ophthalmology Market Revenue Streams

Philippines Ophthalmology Market Size on the Basis of Number of Consultations, Number of Surgeries, Consultation Revenue and Surgery Revenue, FY'2013 - FY'2018

Philippines Ophthalmology Market Segmentation by Region (National Capital Region (NCR), Calabarzon, Ilocos Region, Central Visayas, Davao Region, MIMAROPA, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Bicol Region, Caraga Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Cordillera Administrative Region, Eastern Visayas, Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao)

Philippines Ophthalmology Market Segmentation by Ailment Type (Cataract surgery, Glaucoma surgery, Refractive error surgery, other retina related surgeries and others)

Regulations in Philippines Ophthalmology Market

Ophthalmology Market Competitive Scenario of Philippines Ophthalmology Market

Success Case Studies (Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Aravind Eye Care , Centre For Sight and AIER Eye Hospital Group)

Ophthalmology Market Company Profile of Major Players in Philippines Ophthalmology Market

Ophthalmology Market Future Outlook and Projections in Philippines Ophthalmology Market (FY'2019 - FY'2023)

Ophthalmology Market (FY'2019 - FY'2023) Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the market research report, please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/philippines-ophthalmology-market-outlook/238841-91.html

Other Related Reports:

Vietnam Ophthalmology Market Outlook To 2023 - By Diseases (Cataract, Myopia, Glaucoma, Retina Related Diseases, Blindness With Poor Eyesight, Conjunctivitis And Others), By Regions And By Hospitals (Single Specialty Eye Hospitals And Multi Specialty Hospitals)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ophthalmology Industry in Vietnam. The report covers various aspects such as hospital infrastructure in Vietnam, analysis of the market size, trends and developments in the market, the issues and challenges, the competitive landscape, recent and future technology innovations and government regulations. The report concludes with market projection and analysts recommendations.

The Vietnam Ophthalmology Market is at a growing stage. The number of hospitals in the Vietnam Ophthalmology Market is gradually increasing over time. In 2018, it has been observed that more number of Single Specialty Eye hospitals in the private sector are opening up and are offering attractive treatment packages, personalized assistance along with the specialized services. Single Specialty Eye Hospitals tend to offer treatment by trained professionals and a one stop solution for all the eye related issues. People have started preferring these over Multi Specialty Hospitals. The number of inpatients has reduced and more number of eye patients has converted into outpatients owing to the technological advancements in conducting eye surgeries.

Indonesia Ophthalmology Market Outlook To 2023 - By Ailment Type (Cataract, Myopia, Glaucoma, Conjunctivitis And Others) And By Regions (DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, North Sumatra And Others)

The report covers market size by number of consultations and number of inpatients in single specialty eye hospital/clinic along with market segmentation by type of diseases (Cataract, Myopia, Glaucoma, Conjunctivitis and Others), by region (DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, North Sumatra and Others) for 2018. The report also covers emerging growth drivers and trends; issues and challenges; customer pain points and decision-making parameters; investment model for single specialty eye care and competitive landscape of players in the ophthalmology market. A special focus has been placed on Jakarta Eye Center, Cicendo Eye Hospital, Undaan Eye Hospital, Sumatra Eye Hospital (SMEC), KMN Eye Care, AINI Eye Hospital, Bali Mandara Eye Hospital, Bandung Eye Center in terms of extensive company profiling. The report further explores the market's future outlook & projections along with success factors highlighting the major opportunities & cautions.

Philippines Hospitals Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Prevalence of Diseases coupled with Increasing Penetration of Health Insurance to Drive the Market

Ken Research announced its latest publication which provides a comprehensive analysis of the hospitals market in the Philippines. The report includes the cumulative revenue generated by the market players from hospital services including both government and private hospitals. The hospitals of the country have been further explained with details on market share contributed by single specialty and multi specialty hospitals; primary, secondary and tertiary hospitals; and by hospitals operating in various regions of the Philippines. The share by government players has also been provided in detail to clearly explain the present competition scenario in the market. The stakeholders of this report include hospitals, companies involved in research, distribution, and marketing of medical devices used during hospital activities, and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in hospitals market in future.

Indonesia Hospital Market Outlook to 2022 - By Public & Private Hospital, By General & Specialty Hospital, By Region

The report provides information on market size for Indonesia Healthcare and hospital. The report covers hospital market segment by public & private hospitals, by general & specialty hospitals and by region along with competitive landscape of major hospitals including Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat Tbk Pt, Siloam Hospitals, PT Sejahteraraya Anugrahjaya, Sarana Meditama, Rumah Sakit Pondok Indah, Surya Husadha General Hospital, Jakarta Eye Center, Rumah Sakit Dr Oen Surakarta, Pertamedika (Rumah Sakit Pusat Pertamina), Kaish Ibu Hospital, Hermina Hospital Group, Awal Bros Hospital Group and Sari Asih. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Singapore Hospital Market Outlook to 2022 - by Public, Private Hospital & not-for-Profit Hospital, by Inpatient & Outpatient, by Acute, Community & Psychiatry Hospitals

The report provides information on market size for Singapore hospital. The report covers aspects such as hospital market segment (by public, private & not-for-profit hospitals, by Inpatient & Outpatient and by Acute, Community & Psychiatry Hospitals), competitive landscape of major players in the Singapore hospital market including Singapore General Hospital, KK Women's and Children Hospital, Bright Vision Hospital, Changi general hospital, Raffles Medical group, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Institute of Mental Health, Yishun Community Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, IHH healthcare Berhad, and Raffles Medical Group. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

