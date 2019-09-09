Network Monitoring Software Company Signs Up for Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

As the company continues its focus on product innovation, Newswire drives its Media and Marketing Communications to increase brand awareness, traffic, and sales.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / ?Newswire continues to gain momentum with its announcement with the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour.

A leading network monitoring software and management company that delivers uptime monitoring for over 10,000 sites throughout the world has selected Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, (SaaS) to help the company distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium. Newswire provides the Media Communications Utility guided by an Earned Media Specialist to transform low-cost press releases into high-value content to highlight the company's mission, message, product innovation and competitive differentiation as it positions itself for accelerated growth.



Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour empowers customers with greater brand awareness,

increased traffic and greater return on media communications spend.

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour was also featured in PRWeek following its debut. Detailed in the article, Newswire will provide additional advisory services to guide the client on the Earned Media journey to achieve notable mentions with the media through targeted campaigns. Newswire will supplement the customer's staff by providing content writing, campaign advisory services, and consultation along the journey.

Patrick Santiago, Newswire VP of Customer Success, said, "An expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads our customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media and marketing communications survey that defines press release content, value and distribution. Customers are provided with a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success."

"The driving force behind this offering is matching customer needs with the best science, process and technology required to ensure Customer Success. All of our customers' media and marketing communications requirements including press release and multimedia distribution are addressed simply and cost-effectively, allowing them to focus on making a difference with technology innovation," said Erik Rohrmann, SVP and Chief Operating Officer of Newswire.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

