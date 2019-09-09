Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced Chandler Smith Costello has been named Deputy Director for the Office of Public Affairs. Costello comes to the SEC from the Office of Senate Majority Whip John Thune where she served as his leadership communications director for the Whip office.

"We'll be relying on Chandler's expertise to help communicate our priorities to retail investors across the country, including through the media," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "I am excited to have her as part of the team."

Costello served nearly 10 years as a communicator on Capitol Hill and brings to the SEC additional experience in political campaigning as well as the private, non-profit, and trade association sectors.

"As markets have grown faster and more complex, it's increasingly important to communicate the breadth of our work quickly and clearly to Main Street investors and other market participants. Chandler brings the right experience and enthusiasm to help our top-notch team carry out our mission," said Director of Public Affairs John Nester.

"So many of the issues that the talented and dedicated staff at the SEC tackle every day ultimately affect the wallets of Americans across the country. I look forward to helping communicate the SEC's mission as an advocate for investors and enabling people to better understand how this agency is serving them," Costello said.

In addition to her work as communications director for Sen. Thune's Whip office, Costello served as communications director for the Senate Republican Conference under Sen. Thune's chairmanship. She was communications director for Sen. Dean Heller in his official office and for his 2012 Senate campaign. She also served as vice president of government communications at the American Hotel and Lodging Association. Costello received her B.A. at Vanderbilt University, magna cum laude.