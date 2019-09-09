

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has announced several new features that are coming to the Google Assistant. These include a new ambient mode, the ability to make video and voice calls using WhatsApp, and integration with more smart home products.



The tech giant also announced a list of voice-activated soundbars and speakers that will get the Google Assistant this week.



Google Assistant is an artificial intelligence or AI-powered virtual assistant developed by company that is primarily available on mobile and smart home devices.



In a blog post, the company said that Google Assistant will now have a new Ambient Mode that will make it easier to see notifications and reminders, start a playlist, and control smart home devices on the lockscreen of a user's device.



Once a user has checked all his notifications and reminders, the screen will turn into a personal digital photo frame linked to his Google Photos account, adding a personal touch.



Ambient Mode will be available on the upcoming Lenovo Smart Tab M8 HD and Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, as well as the new Nokia 7.2 and 6.2 smartphones.



A new functionality added to Google Assistant is that a user can now make hands-free audio and video calls starting in the WhatsApp Android app. Just say, 'Hey Google, WhatsApp video John.'



In addition, several new voice-activated speakers and soundbars will be getting Google Assistant this week. These include the JBL Link Music, Phillips AW25 and TAPN805 (soundbar), Konka G1, SEIKI Tough and Cigar, and high fidelity Braun Audio LE01, LE02 and LE03.



'We're also expanding the Assistant to more Android TVs from top brands, including Hisense, Sony, TCL, Philips, Changhong, Haier, Skyworth, Metz, Vestel, Sharp, JVC, XGIMI Projector, RCA and SmartTech,' Google said in the blog post.



More Assistant-powered headphones will be coming shortly, including JBL LIVE300 TWS, Harman Kardon FLY ANC, and Bose NC700, among others.



Google also said it has partnered with Lenovo to announce a new 7-inch Smart Display that comes with all of the Assistant visual features. The smart display will be available from October in select European countries and will be rolled out to more markets.



This week, the Assistant will be supported in Home Connect to work with home appliances, like dishwashers, washers, dryers, hoods, and vacuums, from brands Bosch, Siemens, Neff, Thermador and Gaggenau.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX