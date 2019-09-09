Veteran technology industry executive to strengthen operations and accelerate global growth strategy

Open Systems, a global provider of network and security as-a-service solutions, today announced it has appointed Jeff Brown as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Brown is joining Open Systems at a pivotal time as the company undergoes an ambitious global expansion to serve the needs of a growing market.

With a successful record of leading technology firms through acquisition and IPO, Brown brings a wealth of expertise and leadership skills across all facets of business management and operations to lead a hyper-growth strategy at Open Systems.

"We were drawn by Jeff's track record of leading in fast-paced and high-growth environments, as well as his proven ability and passion to inspire multicultural teams to create incredible customer value and grow revenues," said Dr. Bernd-Michael Rumpf, Open Systems' Chairman of the Board. Dr. Rumpf further stated "on behalf of the board and the executive team, I'd like to thank Martin Bosshardt for his tremendous leadership over the past 17 years as CEO of Open Systems. Martin led the company through periods of significant business transformation to achieve category leadership."

Bosshardt, who will continue to be involved in the business, said "I am confident that Jeff is the perfect person to lead Open Systems into the next chapter of growth. I look forward to working with him to continue our mission of helping enterprises quickly and reliably scale their networks and ensure the security of their operations."

"I'm honored to be part of an organization that pioneered the development of SD-WAN and security detection and response technologies more than 20 years ago to serve a large market that's now quickly coming towards us," said Brown. "Rooted in Swiss engineering, Open Systems offers best-of-breed technology and a white-glove customer experience unlike any other company in our market. I'm excited to lead this world-class team and believe that Open Systems is poised for tremendous success as enterprises migrate to SD-WAN and look for security solutions to drive growth and innovation."

IDC predicts the global SD-WAN market to reach $5.2 billion by 2023, as enterprises increasingly adopt SD-WAN as a business growth accelerator. Similarly, the market for security operations center (SOC) as a service is projected to exceed $1.1 billion by 2024, according to ResearchAndMarkets.

At the heart of Open Systems' network and security as a service offering is the company's service platform. Purpose-built tointegrate critical network, security, cloud and operational functions, and managed by world-class engineers covering 185 countries, it gives enterprises complete visibility, flexibility and control over their networks and improves their security postures.

About Open Systems

Open Systems is a leading provider of network and security as-a-service solutions to enable enterprises to become more agile, improve employee productivity and customer experiences, and optimize IT resources Managed by world-class engineers, the Open Systems service platform couples the visibility, flexibility and control enterprises want in their networks with the performance, simplicity and security they absolutely need. Learn more at www.open-systems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005724/en/

Contacts:

Lindsay Noonan

OpenSystemsUS@hotwireglobal.com