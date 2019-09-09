The developments will mark the entry of Hyatt's extended stay brand, Hyatt House, into the United Kingdom and the country's third Hyatt Regency hotel

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Ewart Manchester Properties Limited, a majority owned subsidiary of M&L Hospitality, for Hyatt Regency Manchester Oxford Road and Hyatt House Manchester/Oxford Road, both of which will be located in Manchester, UK. The 212-room Hyatt Regency hotel and the 116-room Hyatt House hotel will both be located in the landmark building "The Lume," and are expected to open in 2020, which would bring the total number of Hyatt-branded hotels in the U.K. to 11 by 2022.

Exterior of "The Lume," future home to Hyatt Regency Manchester Oxford Road and Hyatt House Manchester/Oxford Road. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are excited to announce plans to work with M&L Hospitality to introduce two of Hyatt's brands to Manchester." said Felicity Black-Roberts, vice president of development Europe, Hyatt. "Hyatt has been focused on growing its brand presence in the UK, and with Manchester being one of UK's most important commercial centers, this is a milestone. Manchester is also a destination that is increasingly gaining popularity with leisure travelers. The location by the university will allow the Hyatt Regency and Hyatt House brands to capitalize on two very different, but important, market segments by allowing guests to choose the right setting for their needs."

Hyatt Regency Manchester Oxford Road will bring the Hyatt Regency brand's signature empathetic service and energizing experiences to business and leisure guests alike. The 212-room hotel will feature a 120-seat restaurant, bar, club lounge, and a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center. An array of flexible meeting spaces create the perfect backdrop for any occasion, including seven state-of-the-art meeting rooms that can cater to more than 200 delegates.

For travelers looking for an extended visit, Hyatt House Manchester/Oxford Road will provide a fresh approach for long-term guests looking to continue their work and personal routines while on the road. The hotel will provide its guests with spacious, apartment-style living with a modern, comfortable design to make them feel at home.

The hotels will be located in the University Quarter, a 10-minute walk from the city center and in close proximity to the Manchester Oxford Road railway station, which links the city to the rest of northern England. Manchester has been a key part of the "Northern Powerhouse" strategy aimed at driving both major corporations and start-ups to the city. Furthermore, the city receives over one million international visitors a year, demonstrating its global appeal.

"We are proud to be working with Hyatt again to introduce its brands to the global city of Manchester," said Neil Maxwell, Chief Executive Officer of M&L Hospitality.

