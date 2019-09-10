Savvy Nanny: Nanny Payroll Service Now Available in All 50 States

The online payroll service offers Schedule H filing for nannies, home care workers, and all household employees

ENCINITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / Savvy Nanny Payroll Services is now available in all 50 states. This service is an inexpensive online way for people to pay their household employees and includes Schedule H filing. Households employers are required to pay and withhold taxes for their employees. Schedule H filing is used to report household employment taxes for cash wages to a household employee.

Taxes are taken out of the gross pay of an employee's or nanny's salary. These wages are subject to social security, Medicare, or federal income tax being withheld. With this payroll service, taxes are paid-as-you-go, each time a payroll is run. The nanny does not have to figure out how much to withhold or how to report it. Savvy Nanny Payroll will pay all state and federal taxes with the option of using a households own checking account, or through direct deposit into the employee's account. Reminders can be set up or automatically pre-set for payroll. Pay stubs are then emailed to the employee. Their software is accessible by households 365 days a year.

According to the National Domestic Workers Alliance, home care jobs will make up one of the fastest-growing professions in the country by 2026. As of March 2019, there are more than two million domestic workers in private households across the United States. They perform a variety of household services such as childcare and housekeeping. Childcare makes up the majority of jobs.

"A household employee is not a contractor. A nanny is almost always considered an employee and not a contractor under IRS regulations," states Linda Stone of Savvy Nanny. "There are tax advantages for paying the nanny/caregiver through the Dependent Care Account or in receiving a Tax Credit for Child or Dependent Care. If you employ any household help, it is best to contact us for more information."

Savvy Nanny Payroll Service has support services with their US support team in the midwest. They are available through phone, email, and chat 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. To sign up for their payroll service, or for more information, please give them a call at (510) 944-1226, or visit them online at: https://savvynannypayrollservices.com/.

