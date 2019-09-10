Sherry Li and Thompson Education Center Join the Victory Reception, Cabinet Dinner, and Prayer Breakfast

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / In January, Chairman of Thompson Education Center (TEC), Sherry Li together with Mike Wang and fellow associates attended the Victory Reception that honored Republican National Committee chair and incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. During the reception, Sherry Li had a conversation with Ben Carson, Nominated as Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development, and Ed Cox, Chairman of the New York Republican State Committee.

On the same day Sherry Li of Thompson Education Center joined the Cabinet Dinner with select Cabinet appointees, to have an intimate policy discussion. Nominated Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Jeff Sessions, John F. Kelly, Betsy DeVos, Mike Pompeo, Michael T. Flynn, Kellyanne Conway and others attended the event. Jon Voight, the well-known actor who played in movies like Midnight Cowboy and TV shows like Ray Donovan, appeared at the Cabinet Dinner and introduced the Cabinet Members in attendance.

Inaugural Prayer Breakfast was held on the following morning in the Capitol Hill Club. The intent of this event, which first began on Inauguration Day in 1993, is for people of faith to gather together to pray for the Office of the Presidency. During the breakfast break, Sherry Li of Thompson Education Center had a chance to meet with Ted Cruz (Candidate for the Republican Nomination for President of United States) and Edward Royce (Member of Congress, Thirty-Ninth District- California). Later that afternoon, Thompson Education Center attended Amer-I-Can Pre-Inauguration party hosted by the Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown. The attendees included the legendary college basketball coach Bobby Knight and a number of people with Ohio connections. Thompson Education Center also won the bid for a football signed by Jim Brown.

Thompson Education Center project is coming to the Town of Thompson. It will develop a new high-end education community in Sullivan County, New York. Thompson Education Center project will help create many jobs in the region and stimulate the local economy. There will be total 6 phases for the project, and according to the economic report, each phase will create over 3000 jobs. In total, over 20,000 jobs will be created throughout the entire project. Thompson Education Center is proud to be a community member; together we can build a better, stronger and healthier community and "Make America Great Again!"

