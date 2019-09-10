Beautologie Physician Discusses the Rise in Aesthetic Treatments During the Holidays

BAKERSFIELD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / Beauty standards have kept changing through the ages, but the new millennium has witnessed the rise and co-existence of what appear to be two mutually exclusive trends. On the one hand, body positivity has become a major movement, rejecting the unrealistic beauty norms imposed by the media and entertainment industries and promoting the idea that people should learn to be comfortable in their skin, accept their imperfections, and aim to be healthy and confident without chasing an elusive physical ideal. On the other hand, an ever-increasing number of people are undergoing cosmetic procedures, and unlike several decades ago, they are no longer secretive about it and proudly exhibit the results of their beauty treatments. "Most patients seek [cosmetic] procedures to feel like the best version of themselves," RealSelf chief medical officer Lara Devgan told Healthline. This may partly explain why the holiday season has become the busiest time of year for plastic surgeons, comments Dr. Milan Shah, a physician at California-based cosmetic surgery and medical aesthetics center Beautologie.

In a report by Eyewitness News, which covered the holiday boom in demand for beauty makeovers, Dr. Shah said Beautologie had been registering an increase in clients during this period, especially among men and younger women. Research suggests that the most popular procedures are non-surgical ones as they require minimum time for recovery, allowing people to join the festivities and look their best. "Botox, fillers, [and] cosmetic treatments, in general, are highly sought-after during the holiday season. Everybody's getting ready for those parties where they're going see a lot more people, and they want to look as good as they feel," Dr. Shah explained. He went on to note that the growing number of clients can be attributed to two factors. Firstly, non-surgical procedures make it possible to obtain dramatic improvements quickly and easily. Secondly, there has been a massive shift in public perception, with aesthetic treatments now seen as normal and people sharing their experience freely. "When patients are getting these procedures, they're usually on the phone, snapping it or putting it on Instagram live and telling all their friends about it. And the friends now are more comfortable; they're saying, 'Hey, if so-and-so has got it done, maybe it is okay,'" Dr. Shah added.

It seems there is another key reason for the holiday boom in cosmetic procedures: people have more time off, meaning they can recover and deal with the initial discomfort away from the public eye. This is a period of substantial increase in demand for weight loss surgery, notably for insurance-related reasons but also because it gives patients the time to recover properly and welcome spring or summer in their new bodies.

Beautologie has become the destination of choice for Californians wishing to improve their physical appearance through cosmetic surgery or medical aesthetics procedures. Unrelentingly focused on patient comfort, quality work, and safety, the company has won multiple awards, among them Best Bakersfield Plastic Surgeon for Dr. Darshan Shah, who has held this title for 15 consecutive years. In addition to its team of highly trained doctors, Beautologie boasts fully AAAHC-accredited facilities and an unrivaled 100% safety record. Utilizing a collaborative approach, the company's specialists deliver the best possible care while ensuring that patients receive exemplary personalized treatment and experience the utmost satisfaction with the results.

