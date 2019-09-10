14 Islands Of The Bahamas Are Ready To Welcome Visitors With Open Arms

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Islands Of The Bahamas is an archipelago with more than 700 islands and thousands of cays spread out over 100,000 square miles of ocean, starting just 50 miles southeast of the coast of Florida. While the country grieves the devastation Hurricane Dorian brought upon two of the most northern islands, Grand Bahama and The Abacos, there is a silver lining. The majority of The Bahamas, including 14 of the most commonly visited islands, remains unaffected by the storm. The warm and friendly people of The Bahamas, along with hotel and travel partners from Bimini to Nassau and Paradise Island, The Exumas to Inagua, are ready to welcome travelers with open arms.

As the public seeks information on how they can best help the country recover, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA) urges consumers to know that the best thing they can do for the country, now more than ever, is simple: visit The Bahamas.

Airports, cruise ports, hotels and attractions throughout the Northern, Central and Southern Bahamas are open and operating. These islands include:

Nassau and Paradise Island

and Paradise Island The Exumas

Eleuthera and Harbour Island

Bimini

Andros

The Berry Islands

Cat Island

Long Island

San Salvador

Rum Cay

Acklins and Crooked Island

Mayaguana

Inagua

"Maintaining a robust tourism industry will be vital in helping the country to recover and rebuild," said Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation Dionisio D'Aguilar. "We are grateful for the outpouring of support and love for our islands, and we would like everyone to know that the best thing they can do for us right now is visit Nassau, Paradise Island and the Out Islands. Our beautiful island nation is ready to welcome you."

Travelers should visit www.bahamas.com to learn about the unique characteristics of each Bahamian island and find the one, or two or three, that best suits them. Bahamas.com is a portal to vacation discovery with a wealth of resources for planning a trip. Start with the Island Finder - an interactive tool that measures personal preferences to match consumers with the island for them - then explore a pre-approved list of Places to Stay and an always-updated database of Deals & Packages to book.

For island cuisine, upscale resorts and endless family activities, Nassau and Paradise Island are where turquoise waters and culture collide. For a quaint, boutique getaway where the sand is as pink as the colonial cottages, visit Eleuthera and Harbour Island. The options are infinite.

In addition to planning a trip to The Bahamas, monetary donations to a reputable relief organization are most critical at this time. Those who wish to contribute can find a list of The Bahamas' verified partners at www.bahamas.com/relief.

