

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) rolled out its first electric car the ID.3, after unveiling a new brand identity and logo. The basic version of the ID.3 is priced at under 30,000 euros.



The first cars reportedly will be delivered to customers in Europe in the spring.



The company did not provide pricing information for the two larger capacity variants of the car, which will feature 58kWh and 77kWh batteries, and will respectively offer around 420 and 550 kilometers per charge.



It is possible to charge the ID.3 sufficiently for a range of around 290 kilometres within 30 minutes, using a charging output of 100 kW, the company said.



The company is reportedly offering an eight year or 160,000 kilometer warranty on the ID.3's battery pack.



'Digital, entirely newly designed display elements and controls ensure that every driver will intuitively find their way in the ID.3. Apart from the display in the cockpit, a newly developed, centrally positioned, ten-inch touch display provides drivers with all key information,' the company said.



The ID. light, which is also new, supports drivers with an LED strip during navigation and can, for instance, prompt them to brake in the event of any dangers.



