AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Sep-2019 / 05:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 09/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 171.4642 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 152058 CODE: BYBU ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 19539 EQS News ID: 870997 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 09, 2019 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)