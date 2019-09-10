EQS-News / 10/09/2019 / 12:36 UTC+8 *Tokyo Chuo Auction Launches New Logo In Celebration of a New Milestone* 10th September 2019 - Tokyo Chuo Auction announced the launch of the new logo, marking a new milestone of the company. Chairman of Tokyo Chuo Auction, Mr. Ando Shokei remarked, "Since the foundation in 2011, Tokyo Chuo Auction expanded its business to Hong Kong six years ago. Based on the principle of offering artworks from reliable sources with traceable authenticity, the company holds auctions twice a year and has achieved great success; in October 2018, the company was successfully listed on the Main Board; in 2019, the Tokyo Chuo Auction launches a new trademark in celebration of the beginning of a new era." The new logo reflects the company's business philosophy and culture. It resembles the character "East", inspired by Tokyo Chuo Auction's endeavours to offer the finest artworks of the Oriental culture in its auctions held in Asia, presenting a wide collection of ancient and modern Chinese paintings and calligraphies, Chinese porcelain and important works of art, as well as artworks of the Japanese tea culture and top-grade antique Pu'er tea as featured in "Ichigo Ichie - The Art of Tea Ceremony"; the new design echoes with the traditional custom in Japan of preserving the valuable ancient artworks - a wooden box which contains the artwork is wrapped and knotted with a piece or a strip of fabric. Mr. Shokei Ando indicated, "The Japanese word 'Musubi', which means knot-tying in gift wrapping, could be translated as 'linking up'. This word also carries the meaning of 'forming ties', which corresponds to the traditional Japanese 'Mizuhiki', a knot-tying art full of blessings. The new design shows two red satin threats intertwine to form a knot, which not only celebrates the blessings of new ties, but also symbolizes the core values and the spirit of Tokyo Chuo Auction - strive to be the platform of auctions where local and overseas collectors can find new ties to our collections of art, introducing exquisite works of art to the collectors as well as seeking art lovers who appreciate the quintessence of our artworks." "The new logo demonstrates the values in which Tokyo Chuo Auction always believes: art is worth cherishing; the beauty of art isn't just reflected in the price of commercial investment; the cultural value behind it is worthy of being understood by the world; the art and civilization could be passed down through art collection and appreciation." *About Tokyo Chuo Auction Co., Ltd.* Founded in Japan in 2010, Tokyo Chuo Auction is the first company in Japan to hold public auction of Chinese art and has achieved great success in the Japanese auction market. To expand its business to Hong Kong, Tokyo Chuo Auction HongKong Co., Ltd. was established in 2013 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Exchange in October 2018 (stock code: 1939.HK). Tokyo Chuo Auction currently holds several sales a year offering ancient and modern Chinese paintings and calligraphies, Chinese antiques and tea wares. In addition to holding auctions in Japan and Hong Kong, the company also organises previews in Hong Kong, Taipei, Shanghai and Beijing. More information about Tokyo Chuo Auction Enquiries: +852 2805 9016 | info@chuo-auction.com.hk | www.chuo-auction.com.hk [1] WeChat: Tokyo Chuo Auction | Facebook: Tokyo.Chuo.Auction | Weibo: Tokyo Chuo Auction Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UNTWMGCABQ [2] Document title: Tokyo Chuo Auction Launches New Logo In Celebration of a New Milestone 10/09/2019 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=904125104b787fae8eefc59c9fc57caf&application_id=871009&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a054a57ca2c407458c27dd4f44f64feb&application_id=871009&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

September 10, 2019 00:36 ET (04:36 GMT)