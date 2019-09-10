Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850775 ISIN: ES0178430E18 Ticker-Symbol: TNE5 
Xetra
09.09.19
17:35 Uhr
6,671 Euro
+0,171
+2,63 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
IBEX-35
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,633
6,676
08:16
6,633
6,682
08:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONICA
TELEFONICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELEFONICA SA6,671+2,63 %