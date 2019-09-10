Everteam, a leading provider of Enterprise Content management and Information Governance software, announces that it has been selected by Groupe PSA as part of its strategic program to overhaul the information governance system.

The objective of this large-scale Information Governance program is to cover the entire document life cycle of all the group's activities (accounting, HR, business...), from individual and collaborative workspaces (including Office 365) or Information System applications (including SAP), up to archiving.

The first addressed scope covers the management of retention policies and the management of mixed physical and electronic archives, in accordance with ISO 14641-1 NF Z42-013.

This application will be available to all the Groupe PSA employees in more than 107 countries.

Beyond meeting Groupe PSA's current needs, the Everteam software suite offers modularity, technological innovation (artificial intelligence, automatic natural language processing, connectors, etc.) and scalability, which will enable Groupe PSA to adjust its trajectory for overhauling its multi-source Information Governance System by reconciling all of the company's information silos.

The Groupe PSA will thus be able to enhance the value of its Information Capital.

"Our information management requirements are high and we have had very good documentation processes and systems in place for many years. However, we must adapt and evolve these tools in order to support Groupe PSA in its expansion into new territories. The coherence of the Everteam solution will allow us to quickly reach the next level in Records Management and the global control of unstructured information across all our businesses and across the entire content lifecycle." - Thierry Le Guillou, Head of Information and Documentary Management at Groupe PSA

About Everteam : Founded in 1990 and present in more than 35 countries, Everteam is a software publisher specializing in content management and information governance. Combining expertise and technological innovations around artificial intelligence and automatic natural language processing (NLP) thanks to R&D Everteam.Lab, the Everteam solutions available on a single software platform, are adapted to different business contexts and enable organizations such as Bouygues Construction (a global player in construction and services), Safran (an international high-tech group), NHS (national health service) in the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates Army, Singapore Airlines, TIAA in the United States, as well as hundreds of leading global companies in their sector, to transform information into capital and control it, while reducing costs and risks.

