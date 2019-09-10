ADVFN's Portfolio Newsfeed Tool Reveals Most Tracked Stocks

- Follow Feed provides essential market insights for private investors -

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVFN's (LSE: AFN) Follow Feed is an artificial intelligence (AI) tool tuned for the active private investor and short time horizon trader.

Developed by the global stocks, shares and crypto information website (www.advfn.com), 'Follow Feed' keeps track of the stocks and cryptos that an investor has selected and alerts them to key events as they are happening. It also spots subtle moves, which it highlights in a rolling 'Follow Feed' timeline. Rapid adoption of the tool has revealed that the five top followed UK stocks are: Lloyds (LSE:LLOY), Sirius Minerals (LSE:SXX), IQE (LSE:IQE), Barclays (LSE:BARC) and UK Oil & Gas (LSE:UKOG).

Follow Feed has amassed a userbase with a net worth of over £5 billion, with approximately a quarter of a million stock 'follows,' who use the tool to keep track of the market and opportunities while avoiding information overload.

First Rule of Investing: Follow the Money

Available for desktop and downloadable as a free app, Follow Feed consolidates market data into a single updating social media-style newsfeed, which displays details of price breakouts, unusual price action, high volume trades, order book activity, news and announcements and forum comments for an investors' selected assets. If a user is browsing ADVFN and sees a stock or crypto of interest, they can just add it to Follow Feed. Subsequently, anything which makes that asset start moving or is unusual will be pushed to their feed for further inspection and research on ADVFN's award-winning platform.

Users are not limited to a single 'Follow Feed' and the system has a number of pre-selected lists such as banks, housebuilders, big tech and Brexit, which includes indices, stocks and currency pairs likely to be directly affected by the UK leaving the EU.

Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN, said: "I use Follow Feed every day; it's the first thing I check. I have lost count of the winning investment opportunities it has brought to my attention and the leads it's flagged on interesting shares I'd otherwise have lost track of. With one click a stock or cryptocurrency can be added to a Follow Feed and from that point the tool's algorithms do the rest."

Find out more about Follow Feed: https://www.advfn.com/follow-feed The Follow Feed app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android devices.

About ADVFN

ADVFN (www.advfn.com) is a global stocks, shares and crypto information website providing market-leading financial tools and data to private investors around the world.

Offering real-time share prices, news feeds, charting, portfolio management, monitor lists, financials, data from global stock exchanges, Level 2 and the most active financial bulletin board in the UK (along with many other features), the site is the destination of choice for day traders and retail investors.

Established in the last quarter of 1999, ADVFN (LSE: AFN) was floated on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in March 2000. The site currently has approximately 36 million users worldwide and a billion-page impressions a year.

Originallya UK-based site, the company currently operates in the US, UK, Brazil, Japan and Dubai.

ADVFN has a joint venture in Brazil, a country in which ADVFN has a geographic and language targeted website. This is in addition to its US, French, German, Italian, Canadian, Japanese, Indian, Mexican and Filipino ADVFN financial sites.

In September 2006 ADVFN acquired InvestorsHub.com, a leading online investment community website in the North American market.

ADVFN bought AllIPO, an online IPO trading platform, as well as stock brokerages TSCTrade and Throgmorton Street Capital in July 2009.

In 2013 ADVFN acquired Finance Manila, a keyresource in a rapidlygrowing market economy.

