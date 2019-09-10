STYLE SET FREE and new concept and racing cars highlight Hyundai Motor's next steps in electrification at IAA 2019

- Hyundai Motor showcases new EV Concept "45" at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

- Hyundai Motorsport debuts its first electric racing car - the Veloster N ETCR

- Celebration of the All-New i10's public world premiere, alongside a special version of the model

- The 'Hyundai Faces' format offers an interactive platform for key brand representatives and media to present insights into Hyundai's brand story

OFFENBACH, Germany, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA), which takes place from 10 to 22 September, Hyundai Motor provides exclusive insights into the future of mobility. The brand is showcasing "45," a full electric concept that envisions its forthcoming EV design direction. Hyundai Motorsport is also launching its first electric racing car, the Veloster N ETCR. Meanwhile, the automaker is also celebrating the public world premiere of the All-New i10.

Once a simple means of transport, the concept of the car is continuously changing, blurring the boundaries between our lives and automobiles. At this year's IAA, Hyundai Motor illustrates its personalised in-car customer experience strategy for future electric vehicles. Hyundai considers how future vehicles will offer customers more freedom to design their cars in a way similar to how people design their homes, and shape their automobiles the way they do their lifestyles.

The new concept accentuates the forward-driven design direction while exploring the evolution of Hyundai's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. 'Sensuous' stands for enhanced emotional values that customers can experience through design, and 'Sportiness' is determined to implement those values through innovative mobility solutions.

In addition to the New EV Concept "45," Hyundai will also be hosting a series of interactive displays to offer guests the opportunity of experiencing STYLE SET FREE themselves. These include STYLE SET FREE Studio, which allows visitors to interact with various materials to create a kaleidoscope effect, as well as H-Space, which offers a personalised in-car customer experience.

At IAA, Hyundai is now revealing the next stage of its future mobility vision by debuting its full electric concept car, which demonstrates how Hyundai is rethinking mobility. The brand presented the first steps of STYLE SET FREE earlier this year at CES in Las Vegas and at Milan Design Week.

