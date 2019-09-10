Aptean Inc.: Aptean Completes Acquisition of UK-Based Sanderson Group Plc

Sanderson provides Aptean with growth opportunities in Europe

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific enterprise software solutions, has acquired Sanderson Group Plc, a UK-based provider of digital technology solutions, innovative software and managed services. The acquisition provides Aptean the opportunity to grow its European presence, as well as invest in a well-established business with expertise in enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply chain and multi-channel retail software.



Founded in 1983 and publicly owned until the acquisition, Sanderson the specialist provider of digital technology solutions, innovative software and managed services for the retail, wholesale, supply chain logistics, food and drink processing and manufacturing market sectors, has approximately 800 customers. Sanderson software solutions helps their customers to remain at the cutting edge of their industries.



"The Sanderson acquisition is a significant development for Aptean and will provide us with a critical entry point into the UK market," said TVN Reddy, Aptean's Chief Executive Officer. "Sanderson is well-positioned as a specialist, vertically focused vendor in the sectors in which it operates as evidenced by the high customer satisfaction seen across its customer base."



By joining the Aptean family, Sanderson will have the opportunity to achieve greater client penetration in the end markets it already serves. Further development of the cloud capabilities and user interface of Sanderson's products, coupled with greater scale, will allow it to compete more effectively in the marketplace and provide enhanced solutions to its customers.



"Sanderson has built a reputation as a leader in digital technology solutions, innovative software and managed services for the retail, wholesale, supply chain logistics, food and drink processing and manufacturing market sectors, with a focus on keeping our customers one step ahead of their competition," said Ian Newcombe, Chief Executive Officer at Sanderson. "Joining the Aptean team will allow us to build on that focus, delivering solutions that help our customers and the markets we address thrive today as well as starting the journey towards SaaS solutions for the future. We're excited for this new era of growth and innovation."

ABOUT SANDERSON GROUP PLC

Sanderson develops and supplies its own software solutions for multi-channel retail, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and logistics businesses. Our expert knowledge, industry focus and customer-centric approach ensures that our customers remain one step ahead of the competition.

ABOUT APTEAN

Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean's purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors, and other focused organizations. Aptean's compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech, and pharmaceuticals. Over 2,500 organizations in more than 20 industries across 54 countries trust Aptean's solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

