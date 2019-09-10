Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2019) - BOUGAINVILLE VENTURES INC. (CSE: BOG) (OTC Pink: BUGVF) (FSE: 8BV) (DEU: 8BV) (MUN: 8BV) (STU: 8BV) ("Bougainville" or the "Company") In an effort to maximize transparency to stakeholders in all markets that Bougainville Ventures is listed in, the company has subscribed to the MarketNewsFirst (MN1) news platform.

MarketNewsFirst.com is a news platform that provides a dedicated news correspondence team of journalists to focus on each subscribed company. The company's news is generated independent of the company and published widely, for the purpose of providing real transparency about the company.

The company believes that true transparency creates a healthier market for all participants and information scarcity and little transparency in companies can cause losses. Therefore, Bougainville Ventures (CDE: BOG) has taken action to eliminate information scarcity and better inform stakeholders of the day to day activity of the company for the benefit of its stakeholders at every level.

"We are building a full-service cannabis company at an incredible pace, serving a rapidly increasing global demand for cannabis services in several horizontal and vertical areas of the cannabis, cbd, hemp industry. MarketNewsFirst will be able to chronicle our activity and provide vetted, valuable information critical to stakeholder understanding of our activity;" stated Andy Jagpal, President and Director, "Now all we need to do is run our company and let the news do what it is supposed to:keep participants up to date!"

The company has subscribed to MN1 in order to ensure provision of free, consistent, ad-free news for its stakeholders. Consistent, daily content about Bougainville Ventures, Inc. can be freely found at https://marketnewsfirst.com/bog-news, as well as on the company's site.

MN1 provides the same benefit that the Whitehouse enjoys by utilizing the Whitehouse Press Corps. Frequent updates via the Bougainville Ventures News Correspondence Team will assure to stakeholders and the general public that news and information is vetted and verified. Additionally, Press Conferences will be easily created for direct addresses to the stakeholders of Bougainville Ventures over the MN1 platform.

About Market News First

Transparency Matters | Be Truly Informed

MarketNewsFirst.com, alternatively MN1.com, is a premier provider of exclusive content reporting daily news on Subject Focus Organizations. Bougainville Ventures, Inc. is a subscribed Subject Focus Organization.

About Bougainville Ventures, Inc.

Bougainville Ventures Inc. is dedicated to rapid growth in production, processing, retail and branding of cannabis and cannabis related products. Currently the company provides strategic capital to the thriving cannabis cultivation sector through ownership and development of commercial real estate properties. We offer fully built out turnkey facilities equipped with state-of-the-art growing infrastructure to cannabis growers and processors. Also, the Company is focused on building a strong presence in the hemp industry with the objective of extracting cannabinoids in both Canada and the United States. Along with our flagship Hemp project in Oregon State and the Greenhouse campus in Washington state, the Company has proprietary formulas for cannabis edibles, topical, and tinctures.

