DJ Urban Exposure plc: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 10-Sep-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 10 September 2019 Urban Exposure plc Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Urban Exposure Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group" or "Urban Exposure" or "we"), a specialist residential development financier and asset manager, today announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ("the Period"). Business Highlights · GBP97.5m of new committed loans as at 9 September 2019 (GBP54.3m of new committed loans as at H1 2019) (H1 2018: GBP0.3m). · Continued focus on high loan credit quality with WA LTGDV of 66% (FY 2018: 67%). · Progressed loan pipeline of GBP1,013.1m of which GBP666.3m is in legal due diligence. · Current committed loan book has pre-sales, backed by buyer deposits, which reduces the WA LTGDV to an effective rate of 45%. Zero credit losses to date. · Several asset management strategies well advanced including c. GBP500m of funding in legal due diligence as at 9 September 2019. · The following performance measures as at H1 2019 were as follows: New committed loans: GBP54.3m (H1 2018: GBP0.3m, FY 2018: GBP524.5m) Projected aggregate income (the Group share, on loan book over life of loans): GBP1.0m (H1 2018: GBP0.0m, FY 2018: GBP26.9m) Weighted Average LTGDV: 66% (H1 2018: n/a, FY 2018: 67%) WA IRR (unlevered): 11% (H1 2018: n/a, FY 2018: 10%) WA Money Multiple (annualised and unlevered): 1.14x (H1 2018: n/a, FY 2018: 1.15x) Financial Highlights · The Group achieved a small profit before exceptional items for the Period and the total loss for the Period was GBP0.2m, including exceptional costs of GBP0.3m and share-based expenses of GBP0.1m: · revenue of GBP5.3m · operating costs of GBP(5.3)m, representing 0.82% of total loans and assets under management · Interim dividend of 1.67 pence per share approved payable to all shareholders on the Register of Members on 27 September 2019 will be paid on 18 October 2019. Basic loss per share: (0.16)p Basic profit per share adjusted for exceptional costs: 0.003p Net tangible asset value1: 135.2m Net tangible asset value per share: 85p Cash and cash equivalents per share: 29p Loans receivable per share: 53p Calculated as Net Asset Value of GBP147.7m less Intangible Assets of GBP12.5m Randeesh Sandhu, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In line with our strategy, we continue to focus on the 'ramp up' of our AUM and loan book and have invested significantly in our team to support this phase. While current market sentiment remains subdued, the underlying demand for development finance has continued unabated and we have a strong progressed loan pipeline of over GBP1 billion. As the business enters into the traditionally busier second half of its calendar year, we therefore remain confident of meeting market expectations." This announcement is released by Urban Exposure Plc and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Randeesh Sandhu, Chief Executive Officer of Urban Exposure Plc. Notes to Editors Urban Exposure Plc (Aim: UEX) is a specialist real estate financier and asset manager. The Group services highly experienced borrowers building real estate assets across the UK, whilst managing funds on behalf of institutional investors looking for exposure to this sector. The Group services highly experienced borrowers building real estate assets across the UK, whilst managing funds on behalf of institutional investors looking for exposure to this sector. For additional information, please visit Urban Exposure PLC's website at www.urbanexposureplc.com and on twitter @UrbanExposureuk, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/urban-exposure/ and Facebook: www.facebook.com/UrbanExposureUK/ [1] Chief Executive's Review Since the Group listed on AIM I have focussed on ensuring that the business has the right platform in place to achieve its potential and deliver good returns for our shareholders. The most important aspect of delivering long term shareholder value is to ensure that we have the best quality loan book and funding structures, which together provide the Group with the best risk adjusted returns in the market. I am pleased with the performance of both these aspects to date as well as the opportunities for growth going forward. Key performance indicators GBPm 30 June 30 June 31 2019 2018 Decembe r 2018 New committed 54.3 0.3 524.5 loans Projected aggregate 1.0 0.0 26.9 income (PAI) Minimum income 0.6 n/a 15.0 (MI) Weighted average loan to gross 66% n/a 67% development value (WALTGDV) Operational costs as a percentage of 0.82% n/a 0.81% total committed loan book Basic loss per (0.16)p (1.33)p (1.18)p share (EPS) Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share 0.003p (0.75)p (0.58)p adjusted for exceptional costs Financial Review Overall revenue of GBP5.3m is predominantly derived from fair value gains on loans deployed on balance sheet. Our goal is to use our balance sheet as efficiently as possible while also providing us with capacity to execute loans quickly, before these are subsequently transferred into our asset management business. To date asset management income has been modest but as we grow our AUM, and more loans are deployed, this higher quality stream of earnings should generate a greater proportion of our revenue. Total operating costs, excluding exceptional items, of GBP5.3m in H1 2019 (H1 2018: GBP1.0m) reflect the increased investment in the business that we detailed in our 2018 preliminary announcement. There will be an increase in run rate costs in the second half of the year as we make the necessary investment needed to capitalise on the opportunities presented to us. We remain comfortable with our full year cost guidance of GBP12.5m. The Group achieved a small profit before exceptional items at H1 2019 (H1 2018: loss of GBP1.0m). Exceptional items of GBP(0.3)m were in relation to the costs of a proposed retail bond that was due to be issued at the start of August. The retail bond was one part of our asset management strategy to raise discretionary capital. Due to adverse market conditions at the time of the issue we decided not to go ahead with the bond. Although we have incurred costs associated with this, we now have FCA approval and a published prospectus that would allow us to re-enter the market very quickly when conditions are more favourable. New Committed Loans and Pipeline The nature of our business, the size of the loans we manage, and our unrelenting focus on credit quality inevitably means that there will be some variability in the amount of new committed loans we complete during the year. The real estate development finance industry is also seasonal with a greater weighting to deals being completed in the last quarter of the year (in the last two months of 2018, we executed GBP291.1m of loans). As a result of these factors the Group completed GBP54.3m of new committed loans at H1 2019 (H1 2018: GBP0.3m) and further loans of GBP43.2m as at 9 September 2019. This GBP54.3m of new committed loans will translate into GBP4.4m of projected aggregate income (of which the share for the Group is GBP1.0m) which will eventually be recognised in earnings over the life of the loans. In total, funding of GBP564.9 million has been committed (GBP648.0 million including legacy loans) over 17 loans since our IPO in May 2018, as at the end of H1 2019. The Group set a target of GBP700-GBP900m of loans this year and despite the slow start I expect the business to be within this range by the end of the year. The business has a very strong pipeline of GBP1,013.1m of loans, of which GBP666.3m are currently in the advanced stages of legal due diligence where heads of terms have been signed and the Group has exclusivity (the remaining pipeline balance represents deals where heads of terms have been issued) . The process of legal due diligence is important as at this point the borrower is committing legal expenses to ensure the loan is eligible for completion. Historically we have converted a high proportion of these loans. Loan Credit Quality The credit quality of the loans we underwrite is fundamental to our business model and our reputation as a leading real estate development finance provider. We employ robust credit guidelines, rigorous deal appraisal and stringent policies and procedures to mitigate market risk in our lending and operations. Our overall approach to risk management ensures that we are well diversified across projects and geographical locations so that we mitigate concentration risk.

This approach is reflected in one of our main KPIs, the weighted average loan to gross development value (WA LTGDV), which was 66% at H1 2019 (FY 2018: 67%). This is conservative and below our stated guidelines of a maximum WALTGDV of 75%. However, this KPI does not fully reflect the underlying level of security against the Group's loans, due to the stringent pre-sale requirements the Group negotiates as part of any loan agreement. These requirements state that typically a borrower must have at least 20% of the development units pre-sold (with a 10% exchange deposit) before the borrower can draw down the loan. As the development progresses, we will set sales targets so that pre-sales, which are backed by deposits, add extra security to the loan. Of the GBP564.9m of committed loans underwritten to date our borrowers have managed to achieve pre-sales of GBP181.0m. These pre-sales effectively de-risk a significant portion of our loan book, which, in practice, effectively reduces the WA LTGDV. Taking these pre-sales into account therefore provides an effective WA LTGDV of 45%, which is a more accurate reflection of the quality of the loan book. It is within this context the Group's WA IRR of 11% (FY 2018: 10%) and WA Money Multiple of 1.14x (FY 2018: 1.15x) should be viewed together, demonstrating the extremely attractive risk adjusted returns we can provide to our shareholders and investors. This is due to the stringent quality of our credit processes and our selective approach to new committed loans. Capital We are currently in advanced discussions with capital providers as well as extending existing facilities and joint venture partnerships. As at 9 September 2019 we have c. GBP500m of capital in legal due diligence which we expect to complete by the end of the year. The key for the Group, as always, is not just the quantum of capital raised, but the quality. Due to structural and technical factors, not all capital is suited to development finance; hence why we place so much emphasis on the form of the capital we raise as well as the terms. UK Housing Market Our view remains that despite the uncertainties associated with the UK's exit from the European Union the medium-term outlook for the UK property industry remains positive. There continues to be a fundamental supply and demand gap within the residential property market, and real earnings growth coupled with mortgage affordability and availability both underpin future demand. Outlook In line with our strategy, we continue to focus on the 'ramp up' of our AUM and loan book and have invested significantly in our team to support this phase. While current market sentiment remains subdued, the underlying demand for development finance has continued unabated and we have a strong progressed loan pipeline of over GBP1 billion. As the business enters into the traditionally busier second half of its calendar year, we therefore remain confident of meeting market expectations. Financial Review The nature of development finance means that there will be a delay in the recognition of earnings as it takes time for development loans to be drawn down to meet the needs of the borrower. As a result, it will take two to three years before the Income Statement hits 'run rate'. Despite this the business reported a small profit before exceptional items at the half year. The headline financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 and the comparatives for the period from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 30 June 2018 are presented below: Income GBP'm Six-month Period period to from incorpo ration to 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Income 5.3 0.0 Operating costs (5.3) (1.0) Operating profit / (loss) before 0.0 (1.0) exceptional items Exceptional items (0.3) (0.6) Finance costs (0.0) 0.0 Loss before (0.3) (1.6) taxation Taxation 0.1 0.2 Loss after (0.2) (1.4) taxation Basic EPS (0.16p) (1.33p) Diluted EPS (0.16p) (1.33p) Dividend per 1.67p 0.00p share Capital GBP'm 30 June 30 June 2019 2018 Committed loan 564.9 0.3 capital Funds raised 371.0 0.0 Cash and cash equivalents 46.4 142.9 Tangible net 135.2 144.2 assets Tangible NAV per share - 85p 87p pence Number of shares in issue 165.0 165.0 (millions) Number of shares in issue (excluding 158.5 165.0 treasury shares) (millions) Revenue Revenue was GBP5.3m at H1 2019 with GBP5.0m relating to fair value income from loan receivables on balance sheet. The remaining income of GBP0.3m is split between revenue earned from asset management GBP0.2m and revenue earned on legacy contract assets of GBP0.1m. As loans draw down, particularly within the KKR partnership, the revenue from asset management should become a greater proportion of income in future years. At our 2018 preliminary results we set out the recognition profile of PAI for 2018 of GBP26.9m. We initially expected that PAI would be recognised in the income statement on the following basis: 2018: 12%, 2019: 25%, 2020: 25%, 2021: 25%, 2022: 13%. The recognition profile for the 2018 PAI is now expected to be as follows: 2018: 12%, 2019: 35%, 2020: 25%, 2021: 20%, 2022: 8%. There has been an acceleration in the recognition profile of 2018 PAI as loans have drawn down quicker than expected. The expected recognition profile for 2019 remains in line with our initial guidance, which is: 2019: 5%, 2020: 20%, 2021: 30%, 2022: 20%, 2023: 25%. Operating expenses In line with the Group's strategy the business has invested significantly in its operations so that it has the capabilities to meet the growing demand for real estate development finance over the medium term. At H1 2019 total operating costs excluding exceptional items were GBP5.3m (H1 2018: GBP1.0m) of which GBP3.6m represented staff costs and share based payments. As a percentage of the total committed loan book (including contract assets) this is 0.82%, which is below our stated target of 1% (FY 2019: 0.81%). At 2018 full year results the Group provided guidance of GBP12.5m of operating costs, which remains the expectation. Exceptional items Exceptional items of GBP(0.3)m relate to costs incurred in relation to the postponed retail bond. Earnings per share The adjusted basic profit per share for the period is 0.003p. The basic loss per share (after exceptional items) is (0.16)p and the diluted loss per share is (0.16)p, based on a weighted average number of shares of 158,494,130. Dividends In accordance with our dividend policy: · the Board approved an interim dividend for the Period ended 30 June 2019 of 1.67p per ordinary share payable to all shareholders on the Register of Members on 27 September 2019 and will be paid on 18 October 2019. · the stated policy is to pay 5.0p per Ordinary Share as a dividend for 2019 Balance sheet GBP'm 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Non-current asset 21.2 12.8 Fair value of loans 83.6 0.3 Contract assets 3.0 2.5 Cash and cash 46.4 142.9 equivalents Other assets and (6.5) (1.5) liabilities Net assets 147.7 157.0 Cash flow GBP'm Six-month period to Period from incorporation to 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Operating cash flows (4.8) (1.5) before movement in working capital Change in working 8.6 1.1 capital Net cash inflow/ 3.8 (0.4) (outflow) from operating activities Capital Expenditure (0.1) 0.0 Net cash outflow from (0.1) 0.0 investing activities Proceeds from issue of 0.0 150.0 share capital Share issue expenses 0.0 (6.7) Lease liabilities (0.1) 0.0 Dividends paid (4.0) 0.0 Net cash (outflow) / (4.1) 143.3 inflow from financing activities Net (decrease) / (0.4) 142.9 increase in cash and cash equivalents Investments During the Period our investment in the partnership with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts increased to GBP4.4m from GBP1.9m at FY 2018. This represents Urban Exposure's 9.1% share of GBP48.4m total invested by the partners to fund loan drawdowns. Loans receivable

The fair value of loans as at H1 2019 was GBP83.6m. These are held on the balance sheet with the intention of being transferred to third party management structures, thereby growing asset management revenues and freeing up capital to deploy into new committed loans. Cash flow Operating cash flows before movement in working capital of GBP(4.8)m reflects the loss for the period after adjustment for non-cash items. The change in working capital reflects the reduction in the loan receivable balance offset by the investment in the KKR partnership. Other notable cash movements include the payment of the interim and final dividend for 2018 of 2.5p equating to GBP4.0m. INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO URBAN EXPOSURE PLC Introduction We have been engaged by the Company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 which comprises the unaudited consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the unaudited consolidated statement of financial position, the unaudited consolidated statement of changes in equity, the unaudited consolidated cash flow statement and the related notes. We have read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements. Directors' responsibilities The interim report, including the financial information contained therein, is the responsibility of and has been approved by the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the interim report in accordance with the rules of the London Stock Exchange for companies trading securities on AIM which require that the half-yearly report be presented and prepared in a form consistent with that which will be adopted in the Company's annual accounts having regard to the accounting standards applicable to such annual accounts. As disclosed in note 1, the annual financial statements of the Group will be prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the European Union. The condensed financial statements included in this interim report have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union. Our responsibility Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review. Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity", issued by the Financial Reporting Council for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34, as adopted by the European Union, and the rules of the London Stock Exchange for companies trading securities on AIM. Use of our report Our report has been prepared in accordance with the terms of our engagement to assist the Company in meeting the requirements of the rules of the London Stock Exchange for companies trading securities on AIM and for no other purpose. No person is entitled to rely on this report unless such a person is a person entitled to rely upon this report by virtue of and for the purpose of our terms of engagement or has been expressly authorised to do so by our prior written consent. Save as above, we do not accept responsibility for this report to any other person or for any other purpose and we hereby expressly disclaim any and all such liability. BDO LLP Chartered Accountants London, UK Date BDO LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales (with registered number OC305127). CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2019 Six-month Period from Period from period to 30 incorporation incorporatio June 2019 to 30 June n to 31 2018 December 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Note GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Income 3 5,305 5 3,903 Administrative (5,248) (990) (5,011) Expenses - before exceptional items Administrative 6 (312) (613) (869) Expenses - Exceptional items Administrative 5 (5,560) (1,603) (5,880) Expenses - Total Operating loss 4 (255) (1,598) (1,977) Finance costs (51) - (12) Loss before (306) (1,598) (1,989) taxation for period Taxation 58 193 273 Loss after (248) (1,405) (1,716) taxation for the period and total comprehensive income EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic EPS 7 (0.16p) (1.33p) (1.18p) Diluted EPS 7 (0.16p) (1.33p) (1.18p) The comparatives are for the period from incorporation 10 April 2018 to 30 June 2018 and for the period from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 31 December 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Non-current assets Note Intangible assets 9 12,582 12,769 12,674 Tangible assets 4,166 - 4,276 Investments 10 4,416 - 1,949 Total non-current 21,164 12,769 18,899 assets Current Assets Loans receivable 11 83,617 293 89,544 Trade and other 3,996 2,655 3,693 receivables Cash and cash 12 46,365 142,872 46,806 equivalents Total current 133,978 145,820 140,043 assets Total assets 155,142 158,589 158,942 Current liabilities Trade and other 3,657 1,446 3,217 payables Lease liabilities 216 - 229 Dividends payable 8 - - 1,316 Total current 3,873 1,446 4,762 liabilities Total Assets less 151,269 157,143 154,180 Current liabilities Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 3,502 - 3,576 Deferred tax 25 164 83 Total non-current 3,527 164 3,659 liabilities Net assets 147,742 156,979 150,521 Equity and reserves Share capital 13 1,700 1,700 1,700 Share premium 14 - 156,578 - Retained earnings 146,042 (1,299) 148,821 Total equity and 147,742 156,979 150,521 reserves The comparatives are for the period from incorporation 10 April 2018 to 30 June 2018 and for the period from incorporation on 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018. These Financial Statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 9 September 2019 and were signed on its behalf by: Randeesh Sandhu Chief Executive Officer CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD TO 30 JUNE 2019 Six-month Note Share capital Share premium Retained Total period to earnings equity 30 June 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance 1,700 - 148,821 150,521 brought forward 1 January 2019 Loss for - - (248) (248) the period Share-based - - 116 116 payments Final 8 - - (2,647) (2,647) dividends paid Balance at 1,700 - 146,042 147,742 30 June 2019 Period from Note Share capital Share premium Retained Total incorporati earnings equity on to 30 June 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance - - - - brought forward 10 April 2018 Loss for - - (1,405) (1,405) the period Share-based - - 106 106 payments Issue of 13 1,700 163,300 - 165,000

share capital IPO costs 14 - (6,722) - (6,722) related to equity issue Balance at 1,700 156,578 (1,299) 156,979 30 June 2018 Period from Note Share capital Share premium Retained Total incorporati earnings equity on to 31 December 2018 Audited Audited Audited Audited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Loss for - - (1,716) (1,716) the period Share-based - - 480 480 payments Dividends 8 - - (1,316) (1,316) payable Issue of 13 1,700 163,300 - 165,000 share capital IPO costs 14 - (6,722) - (6,722) related to equity issue Capital 14 - (156,578) 156,578 - reduction Share buy - - (5,205) (5,205) back Balance at 1,700 - 148,821 150,521 31 December 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD TO 30 JUNE 2019 Six-month Period from Period from period to 30 incorporation incorporati June 2019 to 30 June 18 on to 31 Dec 18 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Note GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the (248) (1,405) (1,716) period after taxation Adjustments for non-cash items: Amortisation of 4 93 27 122 intangible assets Depreciation of 4 220 - - tangible assets Share-based 116 106 480 payments Finance costs 51 - 12 Fair value 3 (4,935) (5) (3,219) movements Deferred tax (58) (193) (273) credit for Period (4,761) (1,470) (4,594) Changes in working capital Increase in 440 463 2,160 payables Increase trade 10 (2,519) - (1,949) investments Increase in 10,610 601 (86,474) receivables Net cash inflow / 3,770 (406) (90,857) (outflow) from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Payments for (110) - (410) purchase of tangible assets Net cash outflow (110) - (410) from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the 13 - 150,000 150,000 issue of share capital Share issue 14 - (6,722) (6,722) expenses Share buyback - - (5,205) Payments of lease (138) - - liabilities Dividends paid 8 (3,963) - - Net cash (4,101) 143,278 138,073 (outflow) / inflow from financing activities Net (441) 142,872 46,806 (decrease)/increa se in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash 46,806 - - equivalents brought forward Cash and cash 12 46,365 142,872 46,806 equivalents at 30 June 2019 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD TO 30 JUNE 2019 1) GENERAL INFORMATION AND BASIS OF PREPARATION General information The registered office of the Company is 6 Duke Street St. James's, London SW1Y 6BN. The Group's principal activity is the underwriting and management of loans to UK residential developers. Period of account The Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group are in respect of the reporting Period ("the Period") from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019. The comparatives are for the period from incorporation at 10 April 2018 to 30 June 2018 and for the period from incorporation 10 April 2018 to 31 December 2018. Basis of preparation The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2018, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Committee ("IFRIC") of the IASB (together "IFRS") as adopted by the European Union. The information relating to the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the comparative information for the period from incorporation at 10 April 2018 to 30 June 2018 is unaudited and does not constitute statutory financial statements within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's statutory financial statements to 31 December 2018 are audited and have been delivered to the Register of Companies. The report of the auditor was unqualified and did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis or contain a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. Significant accounting policies The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's financial statements for the period to 31 December 2018. 2) FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - FAIR VALUES AND RISK MANAGEMENT The Group is exposed through its operations to the following financial risks: · Credit risk · Liquidity risk · Market risk. In common with other businesses, the Group is exposed to risks that arise from its use of financial instruments. This note describes the Group's objectives, policies and processes for managing those risks and the methods used to measure them. Further quantitative information in respect of these risks is presented throughout these Financial Statements. The Group's overall risk management programme focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimise the effect on the Group's financial performance. Risk management is carried out by the Board of Directors. It identifies, evaluates and mitigates financial risks. The Board provides written policies for credit risk and liquidity risk. 2) FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS - FAIR VALUES AND RISK MANAGEMENT i) Principal financial instruments The principal financial instruments used by the Group, from which financial instrument risk arises, are as follows: · Loan receivables · Investments · Trade and other receivables · Cash and cash equivalents · Trade and other payables ii) Financial instruments by category At 30 June 2019 Fair value through Amortised cost Total GBP'000 profit or loss Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Financial assets Investments 4,416 - 4,416 Loan receivables 83,617 - 83,617 Trade and other - 3,996 3,996 receivables Cash and cash - 46,365 46,365 equivalents Total financial 88,033 50,361 138,394 assets Financial liabilities Trade and other - 3,657 3,657 payables Total financial - 3,657 3,657 liabilities At 30 June 2018 Fair value through Amortised cost Total GBP'000 profit or loss Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Financial assets Investments - - Loan receivables 293 - 293 Trade and other - 2,769 2,769 receivables Cash and cash - 142,872 142,872 equivalents Total financial 293 145,641 145,934 assets Financial liabilities Trade and other - 1,446 1,446 payables Total financial - 1,446 1,446 liabilities At 31 December 2018 Fair value through Amortised cost Total GBP'000 profit or loss Audited Audited Audited Financial assets Investments 1,949 - 1,949 Loan receivables 89,544 - 89,544 Trade and other - 3,862 3,862 receivables Cash and cash - 46,806 46,806 equivalents Total financial 91,493 50,668 142,161 assets Financial liabilities Trade and other - 3,217 3,217 payables Total financial - 3,217 3,217 liabilities iii) Financial instruments not measured at fair value Financial instruments not measured at fair value include cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables, and trade and other payables. The carrying value of the trade assets and other receivables has been amortised to estimated net recoverable value where there are circumstances indicating that the full value will not be recovered. There was no impairment

