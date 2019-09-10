DJ SWEF: Half Yearly Report 30 June 2019

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Half Yearly Report 30 June 2019 10-Sep-2019 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the six-month period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 Overview Corporate Summary PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES AND INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE The investment objective of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company"), together with its wholly owned subsidiaries Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited, Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited, Starfin Lux S.à.r.l, Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l (collectively the "Group") is to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments (including debt instruments) in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. Whilst investment opportunities in the secondary market are considered, the Group's main focus is to originate direct primary real estate debt investments. The Group seeks to limit downside risk by focusing on secured debt with both quality collateral and contractual protection. The typical loan term is between three and seven years. The Group aims to be appropriately diversified by geography, real estate sector, loan type and counterparty. The Group pursues investments across the commercial real estate debt asset class through senior loans, subordinated loans and mezzanine loans, bridge loans, selected loan-on-loan financings and other debt instruments. STRUCTURE The Company was incorporated with limited liability in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, on 9 November 2012 with registered number 55836, and has been authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission ("GFSC") as a registered closed-ended investment company. The Company's ordinary shares were first admitted to the premium segment of the UK Listing Authority's Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange as part of its initial public offering which completed on 17 December 2012. Further issues took place in March 2013, April 2013, July 2015, September 2015, August 2016 and May 2019. The issued capital during the period comprises the Company's Ordinary Shares denominated in Sterling. The Company makes its investments through Starfin Lux S.à.r.l (indirectly wholly-owned via a 100% shareholding in Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited), Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l (both indirectly wholly-owned via a 100% shareholding in Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited). The Investment Manager is Starwood European Finance Partners Limited (the "Investment Manager"), a company incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 55819 and regulated by the GFSC. The Investment Manager has appointed Starwood Capital Europe Advisers, LLP (the "Investment Adviser"), an English limited liability partnership authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, to provide investment advice, pursuant to an Investment Advisory Agreement. Chairman's Statement Dear Shareholder, I am delighted to present the Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Group") for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019. INVESTMENT MOMENTUM The table below summarises the new commitments made and repayments received in the first six months of 2015 to 2019. New Repayments & Net Increase in Commitments Amortisation Commitments H1 2015 GBP31.3m (GBP21.9m) GBP9.4m H1 2016 GBP98.9m (GBP92.1m) GBP6.8m H1 2017 GBP115.5m (GBP85.2m) GBP30.3m H1 2018 GBP147.5m (GBP74.1m) GBP73.4m H1 2019 GBP49.9m (GBP45.9m) GBP4.0m The net increase in commitments during the first half of 2019, whilst still positive, has been significantly lower than the last two years. The reason for this is seen to be one of timing of transactions rather than an overall reduction in activity for the reasons explained below. - As we have reported in previous years, the first quarter is frequently quiet in the real estate market and we have only tended to see high levels of activity in the first quarter when deals which were in execution during the previous year were then delayed. This year, no deals rolled over from 2018 and the first quarter was relatively subdued as a result. - The Group has a number of transactions under review and two transactions in execution which it hopes to close in the third quarter. If both transactions close, this would mean that the level of commitments made would be similar to the first half of 2018. The Group also received a relatively low amount of repayments in the first half of 2019. However, since the end of the second quarter, the following repayments have been received: - Mixed Use Development, UK - GBP8.8 million amortisation following the sale of one of the properties in line with the business plan. ? Industrial Europe - EUR26.3 million amortisation following the sale of one of the properties. - Hotel, Barcelona, Spain - full repayment of EUR46 million following the sale of the hotel. With these repayments factored in, the repayment percentage for the first seven months of the year is approximately 27 per cent of the loan book at the beginning of the year. In a normal year, we expect 30-40 per cent of the portfolio to repay on average but some years may be materially higher or lower than the average. It is difficult to accurately predict the repayment intention of borrowers as they execute their business plans, but we will continue to closely monitor this throughout the second half in order to try to minimise any potential cash drag from repayments. NAV AND SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE The Group's performance has been stable. The Company's shares have generally traded at a premium to its Net Asset Value, which averaged 2.6 per cent over the past six months. Over the first half of this financial year, and after the payment of dividends of 3.25 pence per share, the Company's Net Asset Value per share has increased modestly from 102.66 pence to 102.82 pence per share. Towards the end of the first half, the Company's shares traded for a short period of time at a small discount but, subsequent to that period, the shares returned to trade at a small premium to NAV. The Board will continue to monitor the price rating of the Company's shares to NAV. OUTLOOK The Investment Adviser has a number of opportunities currently under review and the Company will continue to update Shareholders by way of the quarterly fact sheets and investment updates when deals are completed. The Company continues to target a dividend at an annualised rate of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share and has declared a dividend of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share (6.5 pence annualised) for each of the first two quarters of 2019. The United Kingdom's imminent departure from the European Union, with or without an agreement may represent a potential threat to the UK economy as well as wider Europe. On a cyclical view, national economies across Europe appear to be heading at best towards lower growth and in some cases towards recession. The potential impact of Brexit could have a further destabilising effect. To some extent the impact of an unsatisfactory UK exit from the EU has already been priced into markets and forecasts, but significant headwinds could arise should there be an unstructured settlement. It is extremely difficult in the circumstances to anticipate the potential impact on markets, so your Board is keeping a particularly watchful eye on the macro position. GOING CONCERN Under the UK Corporate Governance Code and applicable regulations, the Directors are required to satisfy themselves that it is reasonable to assume that the Group is a going concern. The Directors have undertaken a rigorous review of the Group's ability to continue as a going concern including a review of the ongoing cash flows and the level of cash balances as of the reporting date as well as forecasts of future cash flows. After making enquiries of the Investment Manager and the Administrator and having reassessed the principal risks, the Directors considered it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the Interim Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. BOARD COMPOSITION AND DIVERSITY The Board previously mentioned in the 2018 annual report that it is mindful of the need to plan for succession and to implement it in a constructive fashion that supports and builds on a cohesive Board. In view of the approaching 9th year anniversary of the Company's IPO, the retirement process for the existing Directors continues to be on track and as currently envisaged, is anticipated to commence at the AGM of the Company in May 2020.

The Board will keep this succession plan under review and monitor its progress with a particular focus on ensuring over time that each new Director is equipped with the necessary skills, experience and knowledge. The Board believes in the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom and it continues to consider the recommendations of the Davies Report which will be a key factor in its succession planning. On behalf of the Board, I would like to close by thanking my fellow Shareholders for their commitment and I look forward to updating you on the Group's progress early next year. Stephen Smith Chairman 9 September 2019 Investment Manager's Report CONTINUED INVESTMENT DEPLOYMENT As at 30 June 2019, the Group had investments and commitments of GBP478.9 million as follows: Sterling equivalent Sterling equivalent balance(1) unfunded commitment(1) Hospitals, UK GBP25.0m - Mixed Use Development, GBP11.1m GBP1.2m South East UK Regional Hotel GBP45.9m - Portfolio, UK Credit Linked Notes, UK GBP21.8m - Real Estate Hotel & Residential, UK GBP39.9m - Office, Scotland GBP4.3m GBP0.7m Total Sterling Loans GBP148.0m GBP1.9m Logistics, Dublin, GBP13.0m - Ireland Hotel, Barcelona, Spain GBP41.3m - Industrial Portfolio, GBP37.0m - Central and Eastern Europe Three Shopping Centres, GBP33.0m GBP6.7m Spain Shopping Centre, Spain GBP15.2m - Hotel, Dublin, Ireland GBP53.8m - Residential, Dublin, GBP2.0m - Ireland Office, Paris, France GBP14.3m - Hotel, Spain GBP26.2m GBP22.4m Office & Hotel, Madrid GBP16.6m GBP0.9m Mixed Portfolio, Central GBP46.6m - and Northern Europe Total Euro Loans GBP299.0m GBP30.0m Total Portfolio GBP447.0m GBP31.9m (1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period-end exchange rates. Between 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019, the following significant investment activity occurred (included in the table above): NEW LOAN: OFFICE, SCOTLAND: On 24 April 2019 the Group committed to provide a GBP5 million whole loan on an office in Scotland of which GBP4.3 million has been funded to date. NEW LOAN: MIXED PORTFOLIO, CENTRAL AND NORTHERN EUROPE: On 10 May 2019 the Group committed to participate in the funding of a EUR104 million mezzanine loan secured by a diversified portfolio of assets located in the Netherlands, Germany and Finland. Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) is participating in 50 per cent of the mezzanine loan amount, with the Group funding the balance amounting to a net commitment of EUR52 million. The portfolio is comprised of 165 assets and provides strong diversification in terms of tenant base, location and asset class. The loan has a term of 3 years with two, 1-year extension options and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. REPAYMENT: VARDE PARTNERS MIXED PORTFOLIO, UK: The remaining balance of GBP1.0 million was repaid at the January 2019 interest payment date following completion of the borrower's business plan. REPAYMENT: STUDENT ACCOMMODATION, DUBLIN, IRELAND: The loan of EUR10.6 million was repaid on 1 March 2019 following successful completion of the borrower's business plan. FINAL REPAYMENT: SCHOOL, DUBLIN, IRELAND: On 8 May 2019 the Group received full repayment of EUR18.85 million on the loan to an Irish School following completion of the borrower's business plan. During the period the Group continued to receive unscheduled amortisation on other loans as borrowers continue to execute their business plans, in particular on the following loans: - Mixed Use Development, South East UK - GBP3.1 million - Industrial Portfolio, Central and Eastern Europe - EUR9.4 million - Residential, Dublin, Ireland - EUR7.5 million - Hotel & Residential, UK - GBP1.3 million The Group also advanced GBP14.6 million to borrowers to which it has outstanding commitments. PORTFOLIO STATISTICS As at 30 June 2019, the portfolio was invested in line with the Group's investment policy. The key portfolio statistics are as summarised below. Number of investments 17 Percentage of portfolio currently invested in floating 81.8% rate loans Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total 7.2% return(1) Invested Loan Portfolio levered annualised total 7.4% return(2) Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP(3) 23.0% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP(3) 64.7% Average loan term (stated maturity at inception) 4.0 years Average remaining loan term 2.8 years Net Asset Value GBP424.9m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facilities (GBP45.9m) (excluding accrued interest) Loans advanced (including accrued income) GBP428.6m Financial assets held at fair value through profit or GBP21.9m loss (including associated accrued income) Cash GBP28.0m Other net assets/ (liabilities) (including hedges) (GBP7.7m) Origination Fees - first 6 months GBP0.4m Origination Fees - last 12 months GBP0.8m Management Fees - first 6 months GBP1.4m Management Fees - last 12 months GBP2.9m (1) The unlevered annualised total return is calculated on amounts outstanding at the reporting date, excluding undrawn commitments, and assuming all drawn loans are outstanding for the full contractual term. 14 of the loans are floating rate (partially or in whole and some with floors) and returns are based on an assumed profile for future interbank rates, but the actual rate received may be higher or lower. Calculated only on amounts funded at the reporting date and excluding committed amounts (but including commitment fees) and excluding uninvested cash. The calculation is stated after deducting the origination fee payable to the Investment Manager. (2) The levered annualised total return is calculated as per the unlevered return but takes into account the amount of net leverage in the Group and the cost of that leverage at current LIBOR/EURIBOR. (3) LTV to Group last GBP means the percentage which the total loan drawn less any amortisation received to date (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking alongside and/or senior to it) bears to the market value determined by the last formal lender valuation received by the reporting date. LTV to first Group GBP means the starting point of the loan to value range of the loans drawn (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking senior to it). For development projects the calculation includes the total facility available and is calculated against the assumed market value on completion of the relevant project. Reported returns have fallen from the year end from 7.4 per cent to 7.2 per cent unlevered, and from 8.0 per cent to 7.4 per cent levered. We would expect the levered returns to increase as the loans in execution are funded and further leverage is used for the loan portfolio. In addition to this, the simplified way in which the annual return is presented does lead to the returns being an estimate at any point in time. The following items enhance the actual returns achieved: - In the quoted return, we amortise all one-off fees (such as arrangement and exit fees) over the contractual life of the loan which is currently an average of four years for the portfolio. However, it has been our experience that loans tend to repay after approximately 2.5 years and as such these fees are actually amortised over a shorter period. - Many loans benefit from prepayment provisions which mean that if they are repaid before the end of the protected period, additional interest or fees become due. As we quote the return based on the contractual life of the loan, these returns cannot be forecast in the return. - The quoted return excludes the impact of any foreign exchange gains / losses on Euro loans. We do not forecast this as the loans are often repaid early and the gain / loss may be different than this once hedge positions are settled. The above three upsides to quoted returns are not incorporated in the gross levered yield of 7.4 per cent as they are not guaranteed to occur, are difficult to forecast accurately and to incorporate them could overstate the expected return. However, these have and we expect these to continue to

provide an enhancement to the quoted levels of return going forward although the levels of this enhancement may vary depending on when the loans repay versus contractual maturity, the level of prepayment protection and the shape of the Sterling-Euro forward curve. Over the life of the Company to date, we have experienced, on average, an enhancement of 0.63 percentage points from prepayments and one-off fees when loans repay, and we expect the pick up on foreign exchange to be in excess of 1 percentage point. Finally, the Group maintains a dividend reserve to ensure that it can maintain a stable dividend during periods where modest leverage or cash drag can temporarily lower returns due to the timing of new loans and repayments. The maturity profile of investments as at 30 June 2019 is shown below. Remaining years to contractual Principal value % of invested maturity(1) of loans portfolio 0 to 1 years GBP50.1m 11.2% 1 to 2 years GBP116.7m 26.1% 2 to 3 years GBP111.0m 24.8% 3 to 5 years GBP144.2m 32.3% 5 to 10 years GBP25.0m 5.6% (1) Excludes any permitted extensions. Note that borrowers may elect to repay loans before contractual maturity. The Board considers that the Group is engaged in a single segment of business, being the provision of a diversified portfolio of real estate backed loans. The analysis presented in this report is presented to demonstrate the level of diversification achieved within that single segment. The Board does not believe that the Group's investments constitute separate operating segments. HEDGING POLICY The Group has the majority of its investments currently denominated in Euros (although this can change over time) and is a Sterling denominated group. The Group is therefore subject to the risk that exchange rates move unfavourably and that a) foreign exchange losses on the loan principal are incurred and b) that interest payments received are lower than anticipated when converted back to Sterling and therefore returns are lower than the underwritten returns. The Group manages this risk by entering into forward contracts to hedge the currency risk. All non-Sterling loan principal is hedged back to Sterling to the maturity date of the loan (unless it was funded using the revolving credit facilities in which case it will have a natural hedge). Interest payments are generally hedged for the period for which prepayment protection is in place. However, the risk remains that loans are repaid earlier than anticipated and forward contracts need to be broken early. In these circumstances the forward curve may have moved since the forward contracts were placed which can impact the rate received. In addition, if the loan repays after the prepayment protection, interest after the prepayment protected period may be received at a lower rate than anticipated leading to lower returns for that period. Conversely the rate could have improved and returns may increase. MARKET SUMMARY AND INVESTMENT OUTLOOK 2019 has seen slower volumes in the commercial real estate market in Europe. According to BNP Real Estate total investment volumes for the first half of 2019 were EUR101.7billion which is 13 per cent lower than in the same period in 2018. The average hides different situations across the different cities. In London, Brexit uncertainties have brought volumes down by more than the average at 39 per cent lower than last year with less stock being brought to market. Germany's big markets outside of Berlin were down significantly with Munich, Frankfurt and Hamburg down 46 per cent, 34 per cent and 49 per cent respectively. Hot markets included Milan, Berlin and Madrid, where investors are anticipating tight markets and strong rental growth potential, were up 56 per cent, 104 per cent and 67 per cent respectively. Increased expectations of further rate cuts and quantitative easing has driven asset pricing across the board. Investors were already expecting the ECB to supply fresh monetary stimulus to help alleviate the ongoing economic stress within the region and the nomination of the International Monetary Fund's Christine Lagarde to be the next ECB president has raised expectations of continued loosening monetary policy. The EUR interest rate curve has significantly flattened so now the 5-year swap is lower than 3-month EURIBOR at -63 basis points in the middle of August. Government bond yields have continued to push down with all European 2-year sovereign debt now yielding negative returns and with German 10-year bonds having yielded as low as -0.7 per cent in August. Even peripheral European debt such as Portugal and Greece is trading at significantly lower yields than in recent years. Greek 10-year bonds have priced almost as tight as at 2 per cent having been almost 20 per cent in 2016 and Portugal has traded at 0.1 per cent at points during August versus over 4.4 per cent just 18 months ago. With low asset yields we have seen increased formation of lower priced debt funds and direct investing by insurance companies and pension funds in more vanilla senior commercial real estate debt as an alternative for sovereign and corporate bonds. Insurance companies such as Axa and Allianz have been expanding their senior commercial real estate lending strategies and we are seeing some new players with similar mandates emerging. We have also seen good pricing on the two recent CMBS issuances with Morgan Stanley's Eos (European Loan Conduit No. 35) pricing at a blended 137 bps over EURIBOR for a 58.7 per cent Note to Value ("NTV") and Goldman and CA-CIB's cold storage securitisation pricing at 184 bps over LIBOR for a 65.2 per cent NTV. For other types of alternate lenders there have been a mixed bag of results. Lendy, a peer to peer lender making small property loans was put into administration in May after issues on its loan book including a reported 66 per cent of loans past due as of late 2018. Funding Circle, which makes small business loans, recently reported the tougher lending criteria it was imposing would halve its expected revenue growth for 2019. The FCA has increased regulation in the space with investors no longer be able to put more than 10 per cent of their investable assets into peer to peer lending and another part of the new rules is the introduction of an appropriateness test for investors that considers a client's knowledge and experience of peer to peer lending. In better news, Lendinvest which provides a variety of property finance has successfully completed its first securitisation. We have also seen varied fortunes for the challenger banks. Oaknorth appears to be doing well having grown its total loan book 160 per cent in a year to GBP2.2 billion and with new commercial development loans as large as GBP60 million reported. Meanwhile fellow challenger bank Metro has had issues with its loan book having announced it had been miscategorising the risk-weightings for a large number of its loans when working out how much capital it needed to protect against losses, which has led to reports of weakened investor and customer confidence and to a new capital raise in May. On the UK residential side, London peaked in 2014 and according to Savills as a whole the prime central London market has fallen 19.4 per cent in sterling terms between June 2014 and the end of the first quarter of 2019. The second quarter saw a return to positive house price appreciation in London with the Nationwide reporting a 0.6 per cent quarter on quarter growth. Across the UK market as a whole, the RICs residential survey is reporting a more stable picture. In July the survey reported the second consecutive month of increased new buyer enquiries, however, sales volumes are down slightly in July, having been up slightly in June. For the parts of the market that attract high proportions of international buyers the continued devaluation of sterling means that foreign buyers denominated in USD, EUR and RMB currencies are viewing the all-in discount from peak as especially attractive in their domestic currency. As we have commented in recent factsheets, the market for UK retail debt is yet to settle. The refinancing of the GBP750 million Westfield Stratford CMBS has gone well given the quality of the asset and a low LTV and high debt yield. The new bonds were issued in July and priced at Gilts+100bps. According to Debtwire the market may be tested again soon with Intu reported to be looking at a refinancing of GBP1 billion of debt secured by the Trafford Centre and a potential CMBS of a GBP150 million Deutsche bank loan secured by the intu Derby shopping centre. It will be an interesting test of sentiment to the sector to follow the progress of the refinancing of these very high profile assets over the coming months. The UK continues to suffer from Brexit uncertainties with a clear message from Boris Johnson around his intention to come out of Europe on the 31st October 2019 with or without a deal which raises the probability of an intentional or unintentional no deal Brexit. This outcome would no doubt create increased challenges and uncertainties around many aspects of the UK market including real estate and real estate debt. In a down market for real estate, real estate credit will benefit from the equity cushion between starting values of the underlying collateral and the lending basis.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Related party disclosures are given in note 13 to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements in this interim report are forward-looking. Although the Group believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Because these statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Starwood European Finance Partners Limited Investment Manager 9 September 2019 Starwood European Finance Partners Limited Investment Manager 9 September 2019 Principal Risks PRINCIPAL RISKS FOR THE REMAINING SIX MONTHS OF THE YEAR TO 31 DECEMBER 2019 The Directors note the introduction of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code (the "2018 Code") which applies to the Group for its financial year beginning 1 January 2019. As part of the 2018 Code, the Board is required to consider the Group's impact on environmental, social and governance (the "ESG") factors. The Board will report on its compliance with the 2018 Code in the 2019 Annual Report. The principal risks assessed by the Board relating to the Group were disclosed in the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the period to 31 December 2018. The Board and Investment Manager have reassessed the principal risks and do not consider these risks to have changed. Therefore, the following are the principal risks assessed by the Board and the Investment Manager as relating to the Group for the remaining six months of the year to 31 December 2019: - The Group's targeted returns are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business and economic uncertainties and contingencies, and the actual rate of return may be materially lower than the targeted returns. In addition, the pace of investment has in the past and may in the future be slower than expected, or principal may be repaid earlier than anticipated, causing the return on affected investments to be less than expected. In addition, if repayments are not promptly re-invested this may result in cash drag which may lower portfolio returns. As a result, the level of dividends to be paid by the Company may fluctuate and there is no guarantee that any such dividends will be paid. As a consequence, the shares may trade at a discount to NAV per share and Shareholders may be unable to realise their investments through the secondary market at NAV per share; - The Group is subject to the risk that the loan income and income from the cash and cash equivalents will fluctuate due to movements in interbank rates; - The Group has the majority of its investments currently denominated in Euros and is subject to the risk that the exchange rates move unfavourably and that a) foreign exchange losses on the loan principal are incurred and b) that interest payments received are lower than anticipated when converted back to Sterling and therefore returns are lower than the underwritten returns. All non-Sterling loan principal is hedged back to Sterling to the maturity date of the loan (except where drawn in Euros on the revolving credit facilities). Interest payments are hedged for the period for which prepayment protection is in place. However, the risk remains that loans are repaid earlier than anticipated and forward contracts need to be broken early. In these circumstances the forward curve may have moved since the forward contracts were placed which can impact the rate received. In addition, if the loan repays after the prepayment protection, interest after the prepayment protected period may be received at a lower rate than anticipated leading to lower returns for that period. Conversely the rate could have improved, and returns may increase. As a consequence of the hedging strategy employed as outlined above, the Group is subject to the risk that it will need to post cash collateral against the mark to market on foreign exchange hedges which could lead to liquidity issues or leave the Group unable to hedge new non-Sterling investments; - The Group's investments are comprised principally of debt investments in the UK, and the wider European Union's internal market and it is therefore exposed to economic movements and changes in these markets. Any deterioration in the global, UK or European economy could have a significant adverse effect on the activities of the Group and may result in significant loan defaults or impairments. In the event of a default the Group is generally entitled to enforce security, but the process may be expensive and lengthy, and the outcome is dependent on sufficient capital being available to meet the borrower's obligations. Some of the investments made would rank behind senior debt tranches for repayment in the event that a borrower defaults, with the consequence of greater risk of partial or total loss. In addition, repayment of loans could be subject to the available of refinancing options, including the availability of senior and subordinated debt and is also subject to the underlying value of the real estate collateral at the date of maturity; - The United Kingdom's imminent departure from the European Union, with or without an agreement, represents a potential threat to the UK economy as well as wider Europe. On a cyclical view, national economies across Europe appear to be heading at best towards lower growth and in some cases towards recession. The potential impact of Brexit could have a further destabilising e?ect. To some extent the potential impact of an unsatisfactory UK exit from the EU has already been priced into markets and forecasts, but significant headwinds could arise should there be an unstructured settlement; and - The Group is subject to the risk that a borrower could be unable or unwilling to meet a commitment that it has entered into with the Group as outlined above. As a consequence of this, the Group could breach the covenants of its revolving credit facilities and fall into default. Governance Board of Directors STEPHEN SMITH | Non-executive Chairman - Chairman of the Board Stephen is Chairman of the The PRS REIT which currently trades on the SFS of the London Stock Exchange. He is also Chairman of AEW UK Long Lease REIT plc which trades on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Previously, he was the Chief Investment Officer of British Land Company PLC, the FTSE 100 real estate investment trust from January 2010 to March 2013 with responsibility for the group's property and investment strategy. He was formerly Global Head of Asset Management and Transactions at AXA Real Estate Investment Managers, where he was responsible for the asset management of a portfolio of more than EUR40 billion on behalf of life funds, listed property vehicles, unit linked and closed end funds. Prior to joining AXA in 1999 he was Managing Director at Sun Life Properties for five years. Stephen is a UK resident. JONATHAN BRIDEL | Non-executive Director - Management Engagement Committee Chairman Jonathan is currently a non-executive Chairman or director of listed and unlisted companies comprised mainly of investment funds and investment managers. These include The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (FTSE 250), Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (FTSE 250) and SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (formerly Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited) which are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, DP Aircraft I Limited and Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited. He was previously Managing Director of Royal Bank of Canada's investment business in the Channel Islands. Prior to this, after working at Price Waterhouse Corporate Finance in London, Jonathan served in senior management positions in the British Isles and Australia in banking, specialising in credit and in private businesses as Chief Financial Officer. Graduating from the University of Durham with a degree of Master of Business Administration in 1988, Jonathan also holds qualifications from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales where he is a Fellow, the Chartered Institute of Marketing and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Jonathan is a Chartered Marketer and a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, a Chartered Director and Fellow of the Institute of Directors and a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment. Jonathan is a resident of Guernsey. JOHN WHITTLE | Non-executive Director - Audit Committee Chairman John is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds the Institute of Directors Diploma in Company Direction. He is a non-executive Director of International Public Partnerships Limited (FTSE 250), India Capital Growth Fund Limited (listed on main market LSE), Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited, GLI Finance Ltd and Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited (all listed on AIM), Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (listed on SFS), and also acts as non-executive Director to several other Guernsey investment funds. He was previously

