

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor plc (ERM.L), a global information business, announced a strategic review of its Asset Management businesses. The Group stated that it has a well-established strategy to transition towards a 3.0 business-to-business information services company, which is reflected in its capital allocation.



The Asset Management businesses of Euromoney Institutional Investor plc consist of BCA Research, Ned Davis Research and Institutional Investor.



Euromoney provides essential B2B information to global and specialist markets. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250 share index.



