Save the Date: Enea Capital Markets Day 2019

KISTA, Sweden, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea is arranging a capital markets day on November 5, 2019.

The event takes place at the IVA Conference Center in Stockholm and is intended for investors, analysts, and media. It will start at 1.00 p.m. and during the afternoon Jan Häglund, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enea, and members of Enea's Executive Management Team, will provide insight into the company's offering, strategy, and financial performance.

To register for the Enea Capital Markets Day 2019, please visit the webpage referenced below. Information about the venue and program will be distributed two weeks before the event. This information will also be published on the webpage referenced below.

Enea Capital Markets Day 2019

https://www.enea.com/investors/financial-calendar/capital-markets-day

For further information, please contact:

Björn Westberg, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46-8-07-140-00

Email: bjorn.westberg@enea.com

Tomas Hasselrot, Director of Marketing and Communication

Phone: +46-70-971-6134

Email: tomas.hasselrot@enea.com

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We provide solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, systems integrators, and service providers use Enea to create new world-leading networking products and services. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

Enea, Enea OSE, Netbricks, Polyhedra, Zealcore, Enea Element, Enea Optima, Enea LINX, Enea Accelerator, Enea dSPEED Platform and COSNOS are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSEck, Enea OSE Epsilon, Enea Optima Log Analyzer, Enea Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra Lite, Enea System Manager, Enea ElementCenter NMS, Enea On-device Management and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. © Enea AB 2019

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/save-the-date--enea-capital-markets-day-2019,c2899035

The following files are available for download: