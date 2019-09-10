OptaJoe Content Writer Duncan Alexander to Discuss the Keys to Fan Engagement on One of Football's Biggest Twitter Accounts

Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, announced that Duncan Alexander, vice president of data editorial and head of popular football twitter channel OptaJoe, will speak on a panel at the SportsPro Fan Conference at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium on Tuesday, 10 September.

Alexander will present on the panel "The digital World Cup: striving for the perfect fan experience across social and digital media." The discussion will focus on using bold and creative digital assets to create the perfect end-to-end fan experience around the summer's biggest sporting events. Joining Alexander on stage are Adrian Wells, director of marketing, communications and ticketing at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019; Sara Allison, senior editorial manager at The Football Association; and Ben Gallop, head of radio and digital at BBC sport. Tom Chick, head of strategy at LiveWire Sport, will moderate the panel.

"Social media is no longer a new form of communication and users today have heightened expectations for the digital content they want to consume," said Alexander. "It starts with finding the right platform for your content, but successful digital content specialists must also find the right angle for delivering their story. OptaJoe is a prime example of how data can help create a new narrative in sport while keeping fans engaged in a wide variety of matches going on at once. Today, Stats Perform and Opta are helping teams, federations, leagues and companies harness the power of sports data to create unique and concise content for their followers. With our advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, data powered stories will become more exciting and complex as they are delivered to the fan faster."

The SportsPro Fan Conference brings together over 300 attendees, including brands, rights holders and agency executives and professionals interested in the role of data, digital and new forms of content generation for the modern fan engagement experience. For more information, visit https://fan.sportspromedia.com/.

