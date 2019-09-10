Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PGZN ISIN: IL0011571556 Ticker-Symbol: 5TS 
Tradegate
06.09.19
21:09 Uhr
15,394 Euro
+0,048
+0,31 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,014
14,684
09:47
14,138
14,494
09:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD15,394+0,31 %