Liquid Robotics Announces Newest Wave Glider Platform for Operational Efficiency and Performance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Robotics (http://www.liquid-robotics.com/), the leader in long-duration unmanned surface vehicles, is introducing its newest Wave Glider today, featuring advancements to shoreside operations and in-water performance enabling customers to mobilize, deploy and operate fleets of vehicles more efficiently.

"Over the years our customers' missions have grown in complexity and scale, operating in one of the most challenging environments on Earth - the ocean," said Dave Allen, Chief Executive Officer, Liquid Robotics. "In response we've continued to raise the bar for unmanned surface vehicles. We've poured 12 years of lessons learned into this newest Wave Glider to ensure we can meet and exceed our customers' mission demands."

This release builds on the current Wave Glider capabilities with the following advancements:

6x increase in compute power - a new NVIDIA Tegra chip provides investment protection for current and future processing-intensive applications and payloads

Higher power solar panels, combined with more power-efficient components, enable customers to generate more power while consuming less

Simplified pre-launch operations, including a new Rapid Stand and Crate that streamlines storage, transport, and mobilization, enabling customers to deploy a vehicle in 1/3 the time previously possible

Next-level advancements in ruggedizing the platform for extreme sea states to meet the most demanding customer operations

"The new Wave Gliders are designed to help customers streamline their operations, decreasing the amount of time spent on assembly and pre-launch checkouts," said Jeff Fiedorowicz, Liquid Robotics' Chief Technology Officer. "As a result, customers will be able to manage larger fleets of vehicles while reducing staffing requirements."

The Wave Glider is a commercial product and is available to order immediately. Please contact sales@liquid-robotics.com (mailto:sales@liquid-robotics.com) for more information.

About Liquid Robotics, A Boeing Company

Liquid Robotics designs and manufactures the Wave Glider, the first wave and solar powered unmanned ocean robot. With our partners, we address many of the planet's greatest challenges, by transforming how to assess, monitor, and protect the ocean. We solve critical problems for defense, commercial, and science customers. Visit www.liquid-robotics.com (http://www.liquid-robotics.com/) to learn more.

Liquid Robotics and Wave Glider are registered trademarks of Liquid Robotics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company.

For media questions, please contact: Leigh Martin at press@liquid-robotics.com (mailto:press@liquid-robotics.com).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9e888ee-2696-49af-ab8c-229a979fa90c (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9e888ee-2696-49af-ab8c-229a979fa90c)



