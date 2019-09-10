

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation slowed in August to the lowest since early 2018, data from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.



Inflation eased more-than-expected to 1.6 percent in August from 1.9 percent in July. A similar lower rate was last reported in January 2018. Economists had forecast an annual rate of 1.8 percent.



Likewise, core inflation slowed to a seven-month low of 2.1 percent from 2.3 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.7 percent and the core CPI slid 0.6 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed continuing fall in producer prices. Producer prices decreased 9.4 percent on a yearly basis after falling 8.6 percent in July.



Month-on-month, producer prices fell 0.3 percent versus a 1.2 percent drop a month ago.



