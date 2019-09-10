The share capital of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect on 11 September 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060048148 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Veloxis Pharmaceuticals ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,736,315,617 shares (DKK 173,631,561.70) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,015,200 shares (DKK 201,520) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,738,330,817 shares (DKK 173,833,081.70) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · DKK 0.35 - 61,700 shares · DKK 0.86 - 220,832 shares · DKK 0.94 - 8,315 shares · DKK 0.95 - 508,303 shares · DKK 1.01 - 615,553 shares · DKK 1.06 - 50,000 shares · DKK 1.12 - 281,943 shares · DKK 1.24 - 100,000 shares · DKK 1.32 - 13,000 shares · DKK 1.86 - 80,000 shares · DKK 2.06 - 75,554 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VELO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36992 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=738163