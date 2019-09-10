

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production rose in July after falling in June as manufacturing rebounded, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



The industrial production index rose a working-day adjusted 2.8 percent year-on-year following a 1.9 percent slump in June. In May, production grew 4.5 percent.



Manufacturing output increased 2.7 percent year-on-year after a 3.9 percent drop in the previous month.



Output in the mining and quarrying sector grew 14 percent following a 10.9 percent increase in June. Production in the utility sector grew 1.4 percent after a 15.1 percent rise in the previous month.



In the January to July period, industrial production increased 4.6 percent from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 0.7 percent in July.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output decreased for a second straight month in July, down 7 percent year-on-year. The fall was the worst since February 2017.



Compared to the previous month, construction output fell a seasonal adjustment 2 percent in July.



