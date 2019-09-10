Nasdaq Stockholm has participated in the establishment of the European Corporate Actions Committee (ECAC), together with the major European operators of regulated derivatives markets, authorized or operated in accordance with MiFID II or equivalent non-EU regulations. The aim of this working group is to harmonize principles for adjustments related to corporate actions affecting listed derivatives. The members of the ECAC consider it extremely important that no market destabilization occurs due to different treatment of corporate actions between derivatives exchanges. In addition to Nasdaq, the ECAC is composed of delegates from BME's Derivatives Market, Borsa Italiana, Eurex, Euronext and ICE Futures Europe. All will maintain close contact and meet periodically to pursue alignment in the treatment of corporate actions, with the aim of ensuring an efficient, fair and orderly market. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Håkan Walden, telephone +46 8 405 71 70. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=738172