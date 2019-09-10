JobDiva Partners with CV-Library for Job Posting Integration

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobDiva is proud to announce a new job posting integration with CV-Library. As the leading global Applicant Tracking System and Talent Acquisition platform, JobDiva partners with today's most exciting job posting and job board innovators, such as CV-Library.



"Here at JobDiva, we are always on the lookout for futuristic players in the job search engine space," said Neil Brodie, JobDiva's Director of Business Development for the UK. "CV-Library is certainly one of these, and we are excited to be furthering our already-existent partnership with them."

With this integration in place, JobDiva clients will be able to post their jobs on CV-Library, from within JobDiva, with a couple quick clicks.

"At a time where it's harder than ever to source top talent, it's important that we offer the most effective solutions for hiring professionals, and our partnership with JobDiva is a great example of this," said Lee Biggins, Founder and CEO of CV-Library. "Following on from our successful CV Search integration, this latest update will make it simpler than ever for users to post their jobs on our site and reach one of the largest talent pools in the UK."

About JobDiva

JobDiva is the global leader in Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Applicant Tracking technology, delivered as an AI-powered SaaS solution to the staffing and recruitment industry.

https://www.jobdiva.co.uk/ (https://www.jobdiva.co.uk/)

About CV-Library

CV-Library is one of the UK's largest online job sites and attracts over 4.3 million unique job seekers every month. Founded by Lee Biggins in 2000, CV-Library is the UK's leading independent online job board with a database of over 14 million CVs.

www.cv-library.co.uk (http://www.cv-library.co.uk)

Contact: Yana Nigen

Chief Marketing Officer, JobDiva

+1 212-306-0914

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1618bd6f-4b38-469d-8633-6d104fa96e23 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1618bd6f-4b38-469d-8633-6d104fa96e23)