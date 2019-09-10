

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Tuesday as weak Chinese producer price data rekindled fears about global demand and investors waited for the ECB's decision on Thursday to take directional cues.



ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to unleash a barrage of stimulus to shore up economic growth amid the U.S.-China trade war.



The benchmark DAX was down 0.26 percent at 12,194 after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.



Volkswagen shares rose about 1 percent. The automaker has rolled out its first electric car the ID.3, after unveiling a new brand identity and logo.



Deutsche Bank was moving up 0.3 percent. CFO James von Moltke said on Monday that the bank's overhaul on investment banking revenue has so far been less than the lender had anticipated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX